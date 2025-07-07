Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 81,000 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to the full archive, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back. You can join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

And it’s not just our community that’s growing —so is our impact.

In recent days, many of the arguments that were first made right here, in this newsletter, have continued to shape the national conversation, with major pieces on the decline of London, our immigration crisis, and the future of the UK population appearing across mainstream media, from the Daily Mail to the Telegraph, sparking a lively debate. As always, our readers right here were ahead of the debate.

I also recently joined extensive interviews with The Spectator and Peter McCormack, with my arguments concerning the right of the English, like everybody else, to have their own identity, and the ongoing failures of mass migration sparking further debate.

Even more importantly, in my eyes at least, our campaign for data and transparency has helped deliver another major success, with the UK state suddenly announcing that, next week, it will release information on welfare benefit claims by immigration status and nationality, allowing us to see, for the first time, what is really going on.

This is merely the latest in a growing line of successes in this area, showing how even despite an awful Labour government we can still help dismantle the arguments that have dominated this country for much of the last thirty years. And we will, of course, keep going until we can help bring about more serious change at future elections.

Lastly, in case it might be of interest my stint helping out on GB News’ State of the Nation with Jacob Rees-Mogg will be coming to an end as I pivot to present my own show —Friday Night with Matt Goodwin —every week between 8-9pm.

This will be a weekly show where I can continue to say it as I see it, interview top guests, and hold the establishment to account.

While I will also be appearing regularly on other shows, including Michelle Dewberry’s fiery debates, this will mean I have a little more time each week to continue investing in our community and developing my own plans for, um, the next general election … More soon.

