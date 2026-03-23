Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Bird's avatar
Andy Bird
16h

I live in Milton Keynes. The change has been incredibly rapid. If you go to the shopping centre it's pretty clear white British are already a minority. The Catholic school where my kids went now mostly African. We never asked for this and isn't a crime to want to live amongst people who look like you and share your values. We need to turn this around.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Jon B's avatar
Jon B
17h

Matt, thank you for highlighting these trends. It can be inferred from your framing you find the native British becoming a minority and the growth if Islam undesirable. Given you are now in Reform and seeking election, I assume Reform are aligned with your view. Could you confirm what you/the party propose is done about the situation? I haven’t yet read the book so you might well include policy remedies in the book, but as far as the party goes I can’t see anything that suggest Reform is seeking to prevent the native British population becoming a minority or the growth of Islam. Indeed, in that recent interview with Steven Edgington, Richard Tice said he wasn’t concerned about the White British becoming a minority. Could you enlighten your subscribers as to the exact position as there appears to be conflicting messages?

Reply
Share
6 replies
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Goodwin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture