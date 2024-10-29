Dear Paying Subscribers—

You are among our most important supporters because without you, without your support, we would simply not be able to do the work that we do, like hire our small team, distribute our pieces on social media, and run our rapidly growing platform.

So THANK YOU.

Now, onto the fun part …

I’m writing to invite our most committed supporters to our annual Christmas Party, which will be held on Saturday, December 14, in the very heart of Westminster, just a stone’s throw from Big Ben and the Abbey. Founding Members have already been given 24 hours advance access to tickets and now it’s your turn.

There’ll be drinks, a LIVE Christmas Jazz band, speech, raffle, and lots of people from our rapidly-growing community. This will also be a charity event, raising funds for Haig Housing, which has been serving British veterans for more than 100 years.

But tickets are limited and will go on a first-come-first-served basis.

Paid subscribers can get their ticket below.

And if you want to come but are not able to secure a ticket then please do not worry, we will have lots more live events coming up in 2025.

Get your ticket below, thanks, Matt and the team