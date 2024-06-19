Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 37,000 subscribers across 151 countries. Become a paid supporter to access everything —the full archive, unique posts, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent, contrarian writers making a difference.

A few weeks ago, I asked an anonymous, right-leaning twenty-something member of Gen-Z to write a column on how they see the state of our politics and country. That column went viral and has become one of our most read pieces since we launched. For that reason, I’ve asked Anonymous Zoomer to keep writing for us on a regular basis. Here’s their latest.

If you believe the usual trope then all young people are inherently left-wing, woke, and about to celebrate the arrival of the incoming Labour government.

Look at the latest polls.

Just 7% of 18-24-year-old Zoomers plan to vote Conservative next month.

But now look a little closer.

For the first time, Nigel Farage and Reform are more than twice as popular as the Tories among 18-24-year-olds like me.

While 7% of my generation plan to vote Tory, 15% plan to vote Reform.

What’s going on?

Various explanations have been advanced, from the popularity of Nigel Farage’s TikTok channel to the repeated failure of the Tories to build enough homes.

But while there are certainly material reasons why the Tories are losing support among Zoomers like me there is, I think, a much deeper philosophical question about the saliency of ‘conservatism’ for young people in the twenty-first century.

Let me put it like this.

What, exactly, is the reward for defending the established order of a nation state that aggressively attacks your living standards in service of its own objectives —whether through its utter obsession with racial inclusion and identity politics in the job market, the imposition of Net Zero, and a more aggressive foreign policy?

When I am faced with a system that’s condemned me to a lifetime of financial penury, which stole two years of my life to ‘protect the NHS’, which has made it infinitely harder, not easier, to get onto the housing ladder, and which often appears to despise its own people —especially young, working-class men— I am naturally inclined to radical political change, not the preservation of an arid status-quo.

To adopt any other position would not only be a direct betrayal of my personal material interests but also the interests of the wider national community.

Voting for a Tory party which still blithely asserts that Britain is a successful multi-ethnic, multi-faith democracy —one in which grooming gangs are given a free pass so as not to undermine ‘social cohesion’, where sectarianism is taking root in our politics, where segregation and ‘white flight’ are familiar to anybody who cannot afford to avoid them—would simply be unpatriotic.

So too would indulging the delusions of a Tory elite class that prefers to distract itself from the very real consequences of rapid demographic change for people like me by instead celebrating the sporting triumphs of Black-British Athletes, the ‘diversity’ of the Tory party, or rising home ownership rates for British Indians and Hong Kongers.

It’s an old trick of ‘one-nation’ liberal Tories to decry their populist counterparts as not being ‘proper conservatives’. We saw this most visibly when Boris Johnson was fighting the establishment to deliver on the Brexit referendum, when he was criticised for failing to respect ‘the institutions’ which a ‘proper conservative’ should naturally seek to ‘conserve’ - referring to the Supreme Court, the Monarchy, or Civil Service.

While these semantic arguments are needling and tiresome, they do touch upon an important political reality, especially for Zoomers like me —that delivering the kind of change Britain needs to function properly will require a direct challenge to the authority of the Establishment —an Establishment that’s been captured by the Left.

Take illegal migration, for example.

The solutions to this problem are anything but ‘conservative’.

Solving the illegal migration crisis seriously means confronting the Supreme Court when it attempts to overrule Parliament for attempting to deport illegal migrants.

It means defunding organisations within the increasingly large and amorphous ‘charity industrial complex’, which take money from the State to then help refugees abuse international law in order to avoid deportation.

It means the mass firing of deliberately obstructive and openly political civil servants in the Home Office. And it means repealing out-of-date laws like the Human Rights Act, abandoning the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), perhaps even overturning or at least radically reforming the 1951 Refugee Convention.

Which brings me to a broader point.

If the last fourteen years of Conservative rule have shown us anything, it’s the folly of attempting to reconcile the demands of the British people with the interests of hostile and captured institutions which the Tory elite class have refused to reform.

If a party of the Right is ever to convince the British public again that it’s serious about solving our mounting problems then it will have to identify their root cause and address them —instead of taking to the Telegraph to impotently moan about ‘Woke’.

It will actually have to do something. It will actually have to replace rhetoric with action. Saving Britain, arresting it’s steady decline to a third world country that’s riven with crime, poverty, pessimism, and porous borders, will require each and every assumption of the post-war social democratic order to be challenged.

Let me explain what I mean.