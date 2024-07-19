Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 38,000 subscribers across 151 countries, and thousands of paid supporters who make our work possible. Like our stuff? Then help us by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can also join our community on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter/X.

Donald Trump is heading back to the White House with a thumping mandate from the American people. That’s my current projection for the 2024 presidential election.

Even before the tumultuous events of the last week, Trump, as I pointed out months ago, was already in a much stronger position than at the same point in 2016 and 2020.

Even before the Biden campaign fell apart, before the attempted assassination, Trump was already ahead in the national polls and polls in the seven battleground states that will ultimately decide what happens in November.

But then came a series of events that now, in my eyes at least, look set to transform an election victory for Donald Trump into a historic landslide.

First, Joe Biden fumbled, mumbled, and bumbled his way through his presidential debate with Trump. Suddenly, the curtain was pulled back so that millions of ordinary Americans could finally see, with their own eyes, who was sitting in the White House.

And they didn’t like it.

In the aftermath of Biden’s disastrous performance, in the post-debate polls, a large majority of Americans said Biden had been comprehensively defeated.

But it didn’t end there.

That debate, as the polls show, also exacerbated public concerns about whether Joe Biden is simply too old and unfit to be their leader. In the days following the debate, ratings of Joe Biden’s physical and mental fitness crashed.

And it also had other effects.

As American pollster Harry Enten points out, prior to the debate Joe Biden had led Donald Trump in Google Searches on only 1% of all days this year.

Most people, most of the interest, was focused on Donald Trump, which is exactly what Democrats wanted —to turn the election into a referendum on Trump.

But after the debate, Biden’s led Trump in Google searches on 87% of days, much of which has focused on Biden’s visibly poor mental state and the question of whether he should even be running for a second term.

This is the opposite of what Democrats want. If the 2024 presidential election becomes a referendum on Joe Biden then Biden will lose. It is that simple.

Just look at the data.