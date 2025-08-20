Matt Goodwin

EppingBlogger
28m

Just as they failed to act a couple of years ago on this same issue the local council would not have acted now but for the peoples' protests and the loomimg Reform Party support.

But what will the government and Whitehall do now. They will not stop the boats and the numbers of illegals here already are huge. I would not be surprised if Permitted Development rights and/or the NPPF were amended to allow hotels and other premises to be converted to hostels without further permission.

Colin Martin
19m

We know that this Government is WEF-dominated; we know that it is determined to destroy nation states and national boundaries; we know that Starmer spits on anyone who is patriotic and labels them 'far-Right'; we know that the Government is Hell-bent on appeasing Islam in order to try to preserve the votes from that quarter; we know that the Government is collectively a bunch of lying, inept thieves, who are asset-stripping the British people. So, what can we conclude from this? We can conclude that the boats will keep on coming in ever-increasing increasing numbers, bringing more undocumented young males who will unleash a crime wave the like of which has never been known in Britain, and we know that councils will spend more and more of tax-payer's Council Tax buying up houses and flats to put these people in, until the money runs out.

The ending of the hotel use is not the end, it is not even the beginning of the end, but it may just be the beginning of the plan to distribute all of these illegal immigrants throughout Britain, in houses in YOUR street, where it will be impossible to keep track of what they are up to. Children, boys as well as girls will have to be escorted to and from school and will not be able to roam freely anymore. Goodbye innocence.

