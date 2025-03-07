Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to a community of 74,300 subscribers from 180 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while also gaining access to everything: the full archive, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and most of all know you’re supporting independent writers who are challenging the status-quo and speaking up for the Forgotten Majority. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Young people from Generation-Z, the so-called ‘Zoomers’ like me who were born between 1997 and 2012, are unwilling to fight for Britain. That’s the bombshell finding from a recent poll by The Times, which paints a picture of a young generation that is deeply disillusioned with the state of modern Britain.

The trend over time is deeply alarming. While 80% of young people in the early 2000s said they were ‘proud of Britain’, only 41% of Zoomers today feel the same way; and while nearly 80% of young people in the 2000s said they were willing to fight for Britain, that figure has now collapsed to just 48%.

Today, only 11% of us Zoomers say unequivocally we would fight for Britain.

This has already sparked considerable shock and debate among older members of the liberal elite class and the Baby Boomer generation, many of whom are now rushing to support Keir Starmer’s call to continue the war in Ukraine and, potentially, even put British troops on the ground as part of a ‘coalition of the willing’.

But here’s what I would like to ask those older Boomers —why are you surprised? Why are you surprised that so few Zoomers like me are willing to fight for Britain? Because here is our reality, which very few if any Boomers in Westminster, Paris, Berlin and Brussels appear to acknowledge.

Zoomers like me have grown up against the backdrop of one foreign policy disaster after another. We are the first generation to emerge in the aftermath of liberal globalists pushing the West into a string of disastrous forever wars —in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, and Libya. We watched young lives be lost in far away lands for causes that were abandoned by the elite class almost as quickly as they were taken up.

And these wars did not make us safer—far from it. They have not only created an entirely new generation of Islamist terrorists, such as ISIS, but led to Europe being flooded with hundreds of thousands if not millions of mainly young, angry Muslim men from the likes of Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan, more than a few of whom have gone on to attack, sexually assault and even murder our own people here in the West.

And for those soldiers who did make it home, rather than returning as heroes we then watched them be abused and harassed on England’s streets by Islamist mobs —no doubt including the same people who later set off fireworks to celebrate the hideous atrocities that were committed against Israel on October 7th and then organised weekly hate marches on our streets to celebrate Islamist Hamas terror.

From one week to the next, furthermore, we also watched these hate marches be given a free pass by police and state authorities while counter-protests by white working-class young men routinely felt the full force of the law. Is this the social settlement you are asking me to defend?

Liberal Baby Boomers comfort themselves by proclaiming that the real reason why Zoomers like me don’t want to fight for our country is because we are more ‘liberal’ and ‘progressive’ than past generations. But I don’t see it like this at all.

While it might be true that Zoomer women are drifting leftwards, I both see and know an entire generation of right-leaning or apolitical young men who today look at liberal Boomers, the elite class and the prevailing anti-British, anti-Western, and anti-majority culture they have created with a growing sense of disgust and disdain.

Young, English men like me look out and see a liberal establishment in London and across the West that has not only pushed us into endless foreign policy disasters while instructing us to ‘trust the expert class’ but has also deliberately and consistently weakened our own nations by opening the doors to mass uncontrolled immigration and losing control of our own borders.

I couldn’t help but notice, for example, how in the very same week that Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer talked about putting British troops on the ground to protect the integrity of Ukraine’s borders, the total violation of our own borders here in Britain was underlined by the news that more than 154,000 mainly young men from Islamic nations have entered Britain illegally on the small boats since 2018.

What we are witnessing is one of the biggest failures of the British state in history —a state that cannot stop an invasion of its own territory, a state that cannot control its own borders, and a state that cannot keep its own people safe. We have no idea who these illegal migrants are, where they have come from, or what they want and yet Keir Starmer, Yvette Cooper and the Labour government appear to worry about every border in the world, from Ukraine to Gaza, except our own.

And now they want young Zoomer men like me to be willing to fight and potentially die to protect the territorial integrity of Ukraine while they cannot even be bothered to protect the territorial integrity of our own country. Do they think we’ve not noticed the blatant hypocrisy? Are they being serious right now?

Our hapless politicians also tell us we should be prepared to fight a totalitarian ideology in Russia while consistently refusing to counter the creeping spread of a totalitarian ideology —Islamism—right here in Britain.

They tell us we should be ready to fight to protect the women and children of Ukraine while visibly failing to protect hundreds of thousands of women and girls here in Britain from the Pakistani Muslim gangs, even refusing, astonishingly, to give those girls the justice they deserve by holding an inquiry.

They tell us, too, to be wary of Russian “misinformation” and “disinformation” at every election or referendum in the West that happens to not go their way. But at the same time they are actively and willingly clamping down on free speech right here in Britain, presiding over the proliferation of ‘non-crime hate incidents’, ‘hate laws’, speech codes, censorship, and vague definitions of ‘Islamophobia’ that are designed to control the public square and suppress alternative views, all of which would look completely at home in Putin’s Russia. Why should I even consider fighting to “defend freedom” in Ukraine when my own leaders cannot bring themselves to defend free speech and liberty right here in Britain?

Presumably, not long from now, the elite class and the government will want lots of young, white, English, working-class men like me to be willing to fight and die for our country, to potentially head off to Ukraine or some other faraway land in the name of defending freedom. So why, then, do Keir Starmer and much of the insular elite class in this country insist on deriding and dismissing young men like me as ‘far right’ at every available opportunity —and usually when we have only asked questions about why our leaders and the state failed to protect our own people, such as after the Southport and rape gang atrocities? Is this visible hostility if not hatred of young working-class men supposed to inspire us to fight for our country?

And why should we fight for a society which, as we discovered this week, is imposing a two-tier justice system on its own people, which very clearly treats young, white, straight, male Zoomers like me differently from racial, ethnic, sexual, and religious minorities? As Matt Goodwin pointed out on X, six months ago Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner dismissed anybody who talked about ‘two-tier justice’ as “far right conspiracy theorists”. Then, two months ago, it was revealed the Home Office considered any discussion about ‘two-tier justice’ to be a “far-right extremist narrative”. But now, this week, we learn that the Sentencing Council issued guidelines off the back of work by Labour Minister David Lammy that would essentially make prison sentences less likely for racial, ethnic, sexual, and religious minorities and presumably more likely for white, straight, Christian men like me.

Is this two-tier society, a society that is rigged against people from the white British majority, what you are asking me to defend? Are visibly anti-white racist policies like this supposed to inspire young men like me to go out there and fight for Britain? Why would we ever want to fight for a country that appears to hate who we are?

The honest truth is that nobody in the Labour Party, the Tory party, and the elite class for that matter appear to understand how and why they have raised a generation of young men who are so bitterly disillusioned with the country and much less willing than young men in the past to fight for it. As Vice President JD Vance recently told a room of sobbing elites in Munich, much of the elite class in Europe, including Britain, has completely lost sight of what it’s supposed to be defending. They no longer have a positive vision for Europe and young men like me. Quite the opposite.

All there is, all I can see at least, is continual left-wing propaganda in everything from our taxpayer-funded schools and universities to our museums and galleries —propaganda that is reframing the country our parents and grandparents once loved as an inherently backward, shameful, and ‘racist’ nation that nobody, least of all young people, should feel proud of. And all there is, when I look out at the institutions, is a continual war on the past —a war on our history, heritage, collective memory, cultural inheritance, a war on all the things that make us who we are. And then they wonder why young men like me are less willing than our predecessors to fight? Why would you fight for a country that continually tells you to be ashamed of that country?

By imposing this dogma top down on everybody else, what the elite class has created is a generation of young people who, unlike me, are increasingly falling for this warped worldview —who actually believe Britain to be a racist society, who now see their national identity as a source of shame and embarrassment, and who no longer really believe, deep down, that their nation is one that is worth fighting for. More of my friends talk about wanting to move to Dubai than serve their own country.

Consistently, the elite class has stripped away all of the guardrails and sources of meaning that young people like me used to cling to —our national identity, our national culture, our strong families, our local identities. All of it is steadily being whittled away to make room for an incredibly hollow, vague, and meaningless celebration of universal ‘diversity’, a notion of diversity that celebrates any and every group in society except the one group that will soon be relied upon to defend and save our country from external threats —straight, white, working-class men.

Liberal Boomers might be shocked to discover that so few Zoomer men, like me, are willing to fight and die for our country. But I am not. While the radical progressive elites who dominate the institutions tell themselves they are creating a society that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive, in reality they have created a society that is, as JD Vance said, falling apart from within —a society that is bitterly divided, filled with hate, riddled with a corrosive identity politics and two-tier justice, and rigged in favour of every and any minority group at the expense of young people like me from the British majority. So, no, Keir Starmer, if you ask me I won’t be heading off to fight and potentially die for Britain. Why should I? What, exactly, would I be fighting for?

