Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 35,000 subscribers across 151 countries. Become a paid supporter to access everything —the full archive, unique posts, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent, contrarian writers who are making a real difference.

Support Matt's Work

One of my favourite scenes from one of my favourite films is when, in Wall Street, the ambitious and arrogant young stock trader, Bud Fox, finally gets to meet his hero Gordon Gekko, who is unforgettably played by Michael Douglas.

“Well,” says Bud Fox, looking at his nervous, young self in a mirror while straightening his tie. “Life all comes down to a few moments. And this is one of them”

It’s a scene that perfectly encapsulates how, sometimes, our lives can suddenly be pushed in a different direction by just one chance encounter, one pivotal moment.

And it’s a scene I suspect Nigel Farage, president of the Reform party, can relate to.

Not just because of his days as a broker in the City but because, as Britain hurtles toward the general election on July 4, Farage’s entire legacy now comes down to this one moment, to this one question. Will he stand for parliament?

I know, know. Officially, he says he’s ruled it out, claiming Rishi Sunak’s calling of a summer election caught him and his insurgent Reform party, averaging 11% in the polls, off guard.

But here’s the thing.

I’ve known Nigel Farage for fifteen years. I’ve known him at his highs and lows. I know all his key people. And I've spoken to him in the last few days.

In short, I’m much less convinced than everybody else that he’s ruled it out.

In fact, if anything, with the looming deadline for submitting candidate nominations on June 7, just one week away, I think he’s leaning towards running.

And, even more than that, for reasons I'm about to outline, I think he should run.

Why do I think this?

Well, let me start with the obvious. This campaign, so far, is as dull as dishwater.

It’s flat, bland, dry, boring, and completely lacking in energy. Everybody's bored.

Anything Farage does, in other words, will immediately be magnified. Everybody is looking for anything remotely exciting to talk about. He knows this.

This election is the ‘None of the Above’ election –a contest where neither of the big parties, neither Rishi Sunak nor Keir Starmer, are inspiring the masses.

And nor, for that matter, are their ideas.

Brexit might be done but the new, dreary, stifling, post-Brexit consensus --big state, big tax, big debt, big immigration, big on woke—is irritating millions.

It’s not only left Labour and the Tories looking utterly indistinguishable but has left millions of ordinary people up and down the country feeling completely neglected, marginalised, and without representation.

Just look at the low turnout at recent elections. Look too at the 70% of voters who openly say “the mainstream parties don't represent people like me”. Are they all Farageists? Of course not. But is much of the country right now completely fed up with our entire political class? Absolutely.

There’s not just one open goal for Farage, in other words; there are several.

The palpable anti-Westminster mood. The genuine panic about how to afford life. The creeping sense of despair about mass immigration. The intense anger about our broken borders. The spiralling concern about lawlessness and crime. The rising fear about a dark new sectarianism. The visible erosion of British values and ways of life —particularly since October 7th.

And, on top of all that, the deep, unyielding sense of pessimism about where all this is heading —about where this country of ours is heading, about where this place we call home is heading.

We can all see it; and we can all feel it.

That overwhelming, inescapable sense that while the present is already worse than the past the future will be even worse. The parents quietly asking themselves, do we really want to stay here? Do we really want our kids to have to spend the rest of their lives here? The young Zoomers from Gen-Z openly talking about the ‘great retreat’, leaving Britain for good and not looking back. The quiet but growing awareness that Britain’s best days are now firmly in the past and all that awaits us is managed decline, a country where it’s each to their own, where people hunker down and hope for the best and say to hell with the wider community.

All of it has left an enormous vacuum at the very heart of the system and one that’s much larger than anything Farage faced in the 2010s.

Back then, our debates were still, on the whole, about policy. Could Britain actually change its destiny by leaving the European Union? Could the Tories lower net migration? Could we build a ‘Big Society’? Could we create ‘community cohesion’?

But today, for many people, as the inability or sheer unwillingness of our leaders to deliver these things, to even try and change our future, has become unavoidable, the mood has become much more existential.

There is a growing sense in this country that we are now approaching, if not already in, what some call a ‘civilisational moment’ –a time when ‘we’ are starting to lose the very things that make us a ‘we’.

Farage has realised this; many other politicians have not. He has grasped that many people want to have a very different kind of conversation about where we are heading as a society; they have not.

He might be criticised by broadcast interviewers and BBC newsreaders as ‘inflammatory’ and at times he certainly is; but already in the opening days of this campaign he’s tapped into this much deeper sense of unease among the British people, this legitimate sense of unease, about what is now unfolding before them.

Can Britain --our shared history, collective memory, identity, values, and ways of life--actually survive in a form that we recognise, respect and want to pass down to our children and their children?

How can a national community hold itself together while being continually bombarded by unprecedented demographic change, ongoing churn, persistent economic decline, and a ruling elite that routinely downplays or derides, rather than defend, who we are?

And who out there, exactly, is willing to push back, seriously, against the growing assortment of radicals and extremists who very clearly loathe who we are, who have no interest in respecting our ways of life?

Nigel Farage does not have the answers to these questions. But he is at least willing to talk openly about them. And that in itself gives him an enormous opening.

While Labour will put much of this on steroids, from removing deterrents for illegal migrants to embedding gender ideology and other woke policies into the fabric of our national life, the Tories have consistently shown themselves unable or unwilling to speak to these questions.

Even worse, they’ve actively encouraged this national decline, presiding over the population explosion, mainstreaming radical liberal progressivism, and repeatedly failing to reform institutions that are actively promoting a culture of national repudiation —a culture in which we are implicitly encouraged to spend more time reflecting on what is wrong than what is right with who we are.

Which is why the Tories must, and they will, lose this election. And lose it heavily. Still polling in the low-to-mid twenties, they’ve simply never before come as close as this to an extinction-level event. They've never before been this vulnerable.

Nigel Farage knows this. He knows the Tories must not be allowed to continue in their current form --a lifeless, pointless, shapeless, intellectually vacuous party that at each and every turn has put its own interests ahead of those of the country.

They simply have to become something else.

But, at the same time, the only person who can force them to do this, at this moment in time, is Farage. Those who say the Tories can only ever be changed from the inside miss the fundamental lesson of the last decade, which is that the only thing the Tories have ever understood is pressure from outside.

Put it this way, do you really think a party that selects the likes of Iain Dale while sidelining the likes of David Frost is really going to change itself? Nobody inside the Tory party is seriously interested in changing the Tory party.

Let me be clear. I’m not saying the Tories should become a Farage-style party; I’m saying they should be forced to become a broader church where the likes of Nigel Farage, Richard Tice, and the people who support them are genuinely welcome.

And respected. Not as an afterthought. Not as a fringe wing of the party. Not as a temporary sticking plaster to get over one election defeat. No.

A central and key part of a new, realigned, post-2024 conservative movement that is much more in tune with the values of the forgotten majority, which is unafraid to represent these values, and which is anchored much strongly in the tradition of national conservatism than establishment Tory liberalism.

So what does this mean? What does this look like in practice? What does it mean for the 2024 election? What has to happen?