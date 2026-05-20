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For years now, politicians have repeatedly warned that one of the main threats to Western nations comes from an angry, patriotic, ‘far-right’ working-class.

We saw this in the UK last weekend, when one politician after another - from Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer to London Mayor Sadiq Khan - lined up to condemn the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ rally in London against mass immigration.

Despite never displaying anywhere near the same level of concern about the pro-BLM, pro-Hamas, pro-Hezbollah, or even pro-Iran protests on the streets of London, one politician after another rushed to condemn the protest against mass immigration.

What made all this especially absurd was not just the blatant hypocrisy but how it came in the shadow of two important new studies which point to where the real threat facing the country lies - and it’s most definitely not the patriotic working-class.

First, in the aftermath of the recent elections to local councils in England, a new study by the Henry Jackson Society found that nearly 600 Muslim sectarian candidates have been elected to nearly 60 local councils and two Mayoralties across the country.

In other words, while one politician after another was berating the white working-class for being ‘racist’, ‘dangerous’, ‘divisive’ views, or flying the flag, more than one in ten of the successful candidates at the election were Muslim sectarians - activists who prioritise their tribal, clan, and religious loyalties above any loyalty to Britain.

Concentrated in heavily Muslim, urban, and younger areas - such as Birmingham, Blackburn, Bolton, Bradford, Coventry, London, and Oldham - the study shows how Muslim sectarianism is now rapidly spreading, as I’ve repeatedly warned it would.

Muslim sectarian candidates in the 2024 elections; Henry Jackson Society

And yet, the very same political class in Westminster that routinely proclaims ‘diversity is our strength’, ‘multiculturalism is working’, and ‘integration is happening’, has said absolutely nothing about it. The silence is deafening.

Even worse: rather than acknowledge and address these worrying trends, Keir Starmer and the Labour government appear unable to tolerate any discussion at all.

For instance, when one renegade politician, Tory MP Nick Timothy, recently dared to suggest in the House of Commons that a mass prayer event for Muslims in Central London was ‘an act of domination’, Keir Starmer called for him to be sacked.

Yes, to be sacked!

Sixteen years after David Cameron, Angela Merkel, and Nicolas Sarkozy all publicly declared that ‘multiculturalism has failed’, politicians in the UK have now retreated from reality to such an extent they cannot even allow other democratically-elected politicians to question the obvious symptoms of this unavoidable truth.

But what’s even more disturbing than the visible rise of sectarian politics at elections is what a second major study has revealed in recent days: the deeply worrying attitudes and beliefs that are now widespread in many of these Muslim communities.

Because, yet again, while politicians in Westminster and commentators in London obsess about the ‘far-right’ and the white working-class, something far more chilling and sinister is taking root …

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