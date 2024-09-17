Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 54,200 subscribers from 167 countries around the world and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then help us expand by becoming a paying supporter and access everything —the archive, exclusive posts, polling, discounts, leave comments, join the debate, get advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Support Our Growth

This summer, after more than 20 years teaching and working in Britain’s universities, I decided to leave my full-time professorship.

While I will remain Honorary Professor and will soon announce a new academic appointment, this will not be in one of the established universities.

I will no longer teach students. I will no longer carry out my usual academic duties. I will no longer serve the established university bureaucracy.

This is the first September in two decades, in other words, that I will not be welcoming first-year students and returning students on campus.

Why?

Well, here’s my story —and it’s a personal one.

Exclusively for our paying subscribers, here’s an extended version of what I told the Sunday Times —why I’m joining a growing number of professors in the West who are walking away from the established universities to build something new.

Join Our Community