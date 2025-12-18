Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 91,100 subscribers from 183 countries. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter and help us while gaining access to exclusive weekly posts, the archive, events, comments and know you’re supporting independent writers making a difference. You can join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook

I recently joined a fiery debate on GB News in which I asked a simple but important question: “Why am I working so hard?” Seriously: why am I working so hard?

Like millions of people across the country, each night I set my alarm because I have to get up in the morning, go to work, pay taxes, provide for my family, contribute to the national economy and support my country.

But why am I doing this?

Why am I working so hard to support a social contract that no longer has any serious interest in supporting the hardworking majority in return.

Just look at three things we have learned in the last week alone about how utterly broken and grossly unfair our country has become —and why so many British workers are wondering why they are even contributing at all.

First, while you will not hear about this from the ruling class in Westminster, this week the Migration Advisory Committee quietly released a report which throws cold water on the idea that we live in a fair society where workers are rewarded.

Shockingly, it found that the many relatives of the soaring number of migrant workers who have been flooding into Britain are now costing the hardworking British people an an eye-watering £5.6 billion pounds over the course of their lifetimes.

That’s right.

Nearly £6 billion in financial costs –or £109,000 for each relative-- that will have to be covered by those who do work, who do contribute.

Money that could otherwise be used to fund six brand new hospitals for the British people, the annual salaries of 100,000 NHS nurses, or some 40,000 doctors.

Why is that figure of nearly £6 billion so high?

Because —as the Migration Advisory Committee points out, and as I warned a long time ago …

