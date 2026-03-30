Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Seb Thirlway's avatar
Seb Thirlway
2d

I hope you're right. Since Summer 2024, this endless waiting for the "excrement to impact the rotary ventilation system" has been excruciating. Just watching everything - on all fronts (economy, freedom of speech, civil liberties) - getting worse and worse; trying to protest to my MP but she's not listening.

This "government" are determined to double down on their crazy track, they're away from reality. Can't collapse soon enough.

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Oldreo's avatar
Oldreo
2d

I hope you’re right but disagree. This government knows they are done for, but lack any ounce of decency and will hang on until 2029, the turkey’s will not vote for Xmas .

They are now on a scorched earth strategy to complete everything they want to do regardless of what the public want, and will leave the biggest mess possible for Reform to sort out.

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