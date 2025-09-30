Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 85,800 subscribers from 183 countries. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter. Help us while gaining access to exclusive posts, the archive, events, discounts, comments and support independent writers making a difference. Join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

Here’s something you might have missed while Labour politicians accuse millions of people in this country who care about immigration of being “racist”.

The United Kingdom is currently experiencing the largest population explosion for nearly a century. That’s right.

At the very same time as the UK is grappling with zero economic growth, spiralling debt, the biggest tax burden since the late 1940s, and one of the most severe housing crises on record, the UK’s population is growing at the fastest rate for 75 years.

And that’s not all.

A staggering 98 per cent of this population growth is being driven not by ‘natural change’ among the people of these islands but, instead, immigration.

These are just a few of the bombshell facts that were quietly put out a few days ago by the Office for National Statistics, which confirm the stark picture we have already painted in this newsletter, which is one of the only places that will tell you what is really going on in this country (see here, here, here, and here).

Last year, we have just learned, in just one year alone, the UK’s population surged by another 755,300 people, equivalent to adding a city the size of Leeds in twelve months.

Or, put another way, we built roughly 200,000 homes in England and Wales last year while adding nearly 800,000 people to the population. You do the maths.

Put in historic perspective, this is the second-largest annual increase in the United Kingdom’s population for over 75 years, following the sharpest increase of all which was recorded in … 2023.

If you want a sense of what this looks like over time then look at the shocking chart below, which underlines just how unique and extreme today’s explosion really is.

We have, in short, never seen anything like this before. It is totally unprecedented.

And what is causing it? Let me tell you what’s really going on …

