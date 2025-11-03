Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EppingBlogger's avatar
EppingBlogger
10h

If we were not living through this we would not believe it. If some other country around the world had done this when we were not doing so we would dismiss or disbelieve media reports about it. While the issues discussed in this article are the most important in Britain today we can see similar disasters unfolding on other policy fronts.

The economy is being trashed by government overspending and unaffordable taxes.

The loss of affordable reliable energy.

Breakdown of the justice system.

Denial of democracy through cancelled elections

And more.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cass's avatar
Cass
10h

This is all so depressingly true. One stupid ‘progressive’, shortsighted decision after another has brought us to this point. Suicidal empathy is bringing us to our knees as a country. Thank goodness, as Matt says, there is a choice and there is a chance to change things. I just hope enough people have the sense to take that chance before it’s too late.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
79 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Goodwin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture