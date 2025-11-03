Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 87,900 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter. Help us while gaining access to exclusive posts, the archive, events, discounts, comments and support independent writers making a difference. Join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook

Aftermath of the mass stabbing on a London-bound train

Yesterday, Sunday morning, I woke up to a text from a friend who lives outside the United Kingdom. “What on earth is happening to your country?”

I turned on the news. Another mass stabbing, this time on a London-bound train, which put ten people in hospital, with life-threatening injuries.

Three words, I replied.

Mass uncontrolled immigration.

That’s what happened to our country.

Just look at all the things that have happened in the United Kingdom in the last week alone. In just one week:

An illegal migrant from Sudan was sent to prison after stabbing a 27-year-old young mother, Rhiannon Whyte, 20 times in the head with a screwdriver.

A man named Wayne Broadhurst, who happened to be walking his dog around his neighbourhood at the wrong moment, was stabbed to death by an illegal migrant from Afghanistan.

An illegal migrant who had arrived on one of the small boats stabbed a stranger to death in a bank in Derby.

Another migrant strangled and assaulted a railway worker over a minor ticket dispute.

A Syrian illegal migrant, we learned, had sexually assaulted a student outside a nightclub in Cardiff, trying to rape her.

Illegal migrants chased hotel workers with knives “because they didn’t like the food”.

And then, on Saturday night, ten people became victims of a mass stabbing on that London-bound train from Doncaster to our capital city.

All they were doing was trying to get home —trying to visit friends and family, trying to take a train. And then, without warning, a Black British man went on a rampage, trying to kill them all while mumbling about ‘the Devil’.

Why is this happening?

Let me say something nobody in Westminster will ever say.

It’s happening because, for years, our so-called ‘leaders’ have been importing millions of people from highly violent, conflict-ridden, and, yes, inferior ‘honour cultures’ from the Third World, where settling grievances through violence is standard.

As the academic Garrett Jones points out in his recent book, The Culture Transplant: “When a nation imports people, it imports the average cultural traits of those people”.

Mass uncontrolled immigration is not just the importing of people; it is the importing of cultures. And not all cultures are equal. Far from it.

The cultures that our hapless politicians are now importing into our country at speed are not just radically different and incompatible to our own; they are inferior, primitive, stuck in cultural codes and practices we moved on from centuries ago.

In other words, our politicians are engaging in what the Canadian psychologist, Gad Saad, calls “suicidal empathy” --they think they are helping these people when in fact they are killing their own society, they are killing their own people, from within.

They would rather allow murderers, terrorists, rapists, and known criminals into our country in the name of “helping minorities” than prioritise the security and safety of their own people. This is suicidal empathy and it is destroying our civilisation.

None of this can be said in Westminster where the creed of universal liberalism --”all cultures are equal”--reigns supreme.

This is what you saw on Question Time this week, when I was widely attacked by a liberal ruling class that cares more about helping people from backward cultures than defending its own people.

But its effects can now clearly be seen in the extent to which first and second generation migrants who have been imported into the UK, who we are told are “as British as us”, are “nice boys from Cardiff”, “were born here”, actually turn out to be highly violent criminals, continuing the cultural traits from their origin countries, which have simply been transplanted here.

Again, nobody in Westminster wants to think about the critical importance of culture. But just consider what we have seen in recent years.

The 2025 Manchester synagogue terrorist? Syrian parents. The 2024 Southport terrorist? Rwandan parents. The 2021 Liverpool terrorist? Born in Iraq. The 2021 terrorist who murdered Sir David Amess? Parents from Somalia

The 2020 Reading terrorist? Born in Libya. The 2020 Streatham terrorist? Parents from Sri Lanka. The 2019 Usman Khan terrorist? Parents from Pakistan. The 2017 Manchester MEN terrorist? Libyan parents. The 2015 Leytonstone terrorist? Born in Somalia. The 2013 Woolwich terrorists who murdered Lee Rigby? Nigerian parents.

The 2007 London/Glasgow terrorists? Iraqi/Indian parents. The 2005 “homegrown” suicide bombers on 7/7? All had parents from Pakistan or Jamaica.

No other society in the world would do this to themselves --would do to their own people what our leaders are doing to us.

Could you imagine, say, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, or China doing this? Of course not.

Because they do not tolerate suicidal empathy. They prioritise their own citizens and do not allow the transmission of foreign cultures into their own.

Through mass immigration, porous borders and a total failure to integrate newcomers, our leaders have simply made us much less safe and put our own people at risk —which we are now realising and witnessing on an almost daily basis.

These migrants do not instantly adopt the host country’s ‘British’ or ‘English’ culture and identity the moment they sign a few papers. Far from it

They retain central aspects of their origin countries --including their religion, belief, attitudes toward violence, hatred of non-believers, and so on.

This is what the rape gang scandal was about; we imported clan-based networks from rural Pakistan that think non-believers are fair game and do not respect authority.

The vast majority of radical Islamists in Britain were either born abroad or trace their roots back on these islands only one generation, while living in ‘closed’ social networks that are filled with other people from their origin countries, which then reinforce these radically different cultures within our own country.

This is then further enabled by an idiotic ruling class and woke left that pursues virtue and social status for itself by proclaiming platitudes like “diversity is a success” while also having to use speech codes --”far right”, “racist”, and so on--to shut down anybody who questions why this is allowed to take place.

Then it also uses multiculturalism to encourage minorities to remain distinctive and separate from the majority, even prioritising them over the majority.

It is all completely insane.

This is what the UK has now been doing for 30 years, under Labour and the Tories, the Uniparty, importing radically different if not incompatible cultures which then persist across generations and are not disrupted in any serious sense.

And today this is being compounded by importing 180,000 unvetted illegal migrants into the country in just 7 years, most of whom come from primitive backwaters, with another 180,000 forecast to arrive by the next general election.

Just think about that --by the next election we will be talking about 400,000 unvetted illegal migrants roaming around the country, many from the same highly violent, conflict-prone societies as the ones that have given us all of the chaos above.

And so in the years ahead this chaos will only increase, it will only get worse, because our leaders refuse to recognise the importance of culture and make changes.

In short, every terrorist attack, every stabbing, every rape, every sexual assault, every rape gangs, is a reminder of the fact our leaders, who are supposed to defend us, are importing people who hate who we are and cling to totally different cultures, identities, and outlooks, all of which is making our own culture, identity, and social cohesion harder to maintain.

We can either keep ignoring the critical importance of culture or we can do something about it. What would “doing something about it” look like?

Radically reshaping our country and its future around people who have deep roots and ties to this country. Rewarding those who genuinely integrate, removing those who do not. Ending the extreme policy of mass uncontrolled immigration

Doing whatever is necessary to fix our borders --including leaving the European Convention on Human Rights, repealing Tony Blair’s Human Rights Act, and immediately detaining and deporting illegal migrants.

End soft-on-crime policies, including the Labour Party’s recent pledge to section lower numbers of Black people for mental health issues because they think it’s “racist”. And launch an all-out assault on radical, violent Islamism

We have a choice, as a country. We can start doing these things and taking action, or we can keep killing ourselves from within through suicidal empathy.

