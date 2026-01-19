Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan Ward's avatar
Jonathan Ward
5h

We are sliding into an undemocratic state where we are governed by people who are not elected and therefore not accountable. The Blob, which has taken on a life of its own and is expanding, is unaccountable, woke and arrogant. Both major parties decided that this was what they wanted, the Conservatives with ineptness and laziness and Labour with total incompetence and spite: both parties must go - the Conservatives left to die quietly and Labour needs to be ejected asap.

Reply
Share
1 reply
The Martyr's avatar
The Martyr
5h

Thank you Matt. Once again it takes a FOI from you to highlight important information that should be available. The more they hide the facts from us, the angrier we get when the truth emerges.

Reply
Share
49 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Goodwin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture