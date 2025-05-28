Matt Goodwin

2h

Thatcher (please don't groan, read on) understood the electoral benefit of appealing to the Alarm Clock Class. As a working class young adult, I found Thatcher's retail pitch intoxicating, exciting and liberating. I no longer felt like a plebian ruled by an aloof Elite, I was welcomed as a participating member of a vibrant and mobile society, one with simple to understand fundamental values. Farage et al herald the same revolution. Embrace it because it will save our country from incompetent dictatorial ruin.

EppingBlogger's avatar
EppingBlogger
2h

Words are often used unhelpfully in politics and in journalism. I accept that left-right is likely to be the basis of discussion but it does not work well.

For instance, "nationalise British steel, re-industrialise the blue-collar heartlands, and talking tough on profligate water companies [and] reinstatement of winter fuel payments for Britain’s pensioners" do not seem to me to show a leftward trend in Reform. These are responses to national and popular demands and put right faults by the globalist governments of the past quarter century.

Following Nigel Farage's speech there have been a lot of complaints it does not make budgetary sence, but o its own I did not think it was meant to do so. There will be other opportunities to discuss the budget savings and economic growth from abandoning Net Zero, the gains from a flat[ter] tax system and the huge savings available from terminating or merging quangos.

I have no doubt a British DOGE will find proportionately as much unjustified spending and waste as in the USA. Trans dance groups south of the equator will have to fund their own events in future.

