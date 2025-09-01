Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 84,000 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then help us by becoming a paying supporter or joining the inner circle and get access to everything with no paywalls and know you’re supporting independent writers making a difference. Join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

The rising numbers of people in the UK who are flying the Union or St George’s flag from lampposts and public buildings are “extremists”, according to one Labour MP.

“Far right groups”, Labour MP Clive Lewis went on, “are using these flags to mark territory and intimidate the vast majority who reject their extreme views”.

And Lewis is by means the only left-wing voice to express opposition to the ‘raising the colours’ campaign that is still sweeping across the nation today.

In recent weeks, countless members of the left-leaning elite class have jumped on legacy media to claim the sudden display of our flags represents “racism”, intolerance, the “far right”, and a return to the days of Empire.

University professors, too, who have had no problem endorsing the anti-white racism and anti-democratic ideas of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, have been given slots on primetime shows to claim the flags take us back to the days of “slavery”.

For reasons I set out below, while the elite class had no problem whatsoever with people flying Palestine, Pride, and BLM flags, when it comes to flying the Union and St George’s flag, their reaction has been very different indeed.

Regent Street, London

But what do the British people think?

Well, thanks to brand-new polling from the group More In Common, we now know exactly what they think —and it’s a very different reaction to what we are currently witnessing among the elite class.

Overall, nearly 60 per cent of the entire country, six in ten British people, think “we should display MORE Union and St George Cross flags on public utilities, such as lampposts and roundabouts”.

That’s right.

Contrary to what you hear on BBC Newsnight or Radio 4 Today, the vast majority of Brits, rising to 83 per cent of Reform voters, want to see more flags flying, not fewer.

And nor, by the way, is this view restricted to older people.

More than half of all 18-24-year-old Zoomers from Gen-Z, the younger people we are routinely told are not patriotic, also say they want to see more flags.

Unsurprisingly, the only groups among which …