Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to a community of 68,600 subscribers from 175 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to everything: the archive, Live with Matt each Friday, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are challenging the broken status-quo and giving voice to the Forgotten Majority. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Support Our Work

Friends, I am just as shocked and appalled as everybody in this country after reading today’s horrific details about the tragic murders of those poor little girls in Southport and the brutal attack on many others. I don’t think I’ll ever forget them. I am also furious with the state authorities that let these children down.

Here’s my message to Keir Starmer, which I will repeat on my show tonight and spread across social media today.

What I want to know about Southport.

I want to know why Axel Rudakubana's father did not stop him.

I want to know who these people are, what they believe and what they did in Rwanda.

I want to know why his father did not march his son to a local police station, not least after he found him preparing, a week before the Southport attack, for a similar school massacre.

I want to know how a boy can turn up at his school TEN times with a knife and not be sectioned.

I want to know why Prevent is not preventing horrific attacks like this one and is clearly no longer fit for purpose.

I want to know why the school, social services, the local council, and other agencies did not stop this psychopath despite countless warnings.

I want to know why Prevent and the state appear utterly obsessed with the ‘right-wing’ when 70% of all terrorist attacks in this country since 2018 have been Islamist and three-quarters of MI5's caseload is Islamist.

I want to know why Westminster and legacy media fell over themselves to share details of other terrorist attacks but went silent over this one.

I want to know why Keir Starmer has previously tweeted about attacks on the actual day they occurred calling them "terrorism" but remained so silent over this one.

I want to know why the state keeps letting people who murder our children slip through the cracks, from Manchester bomber Salman Abedi to Axel Rudakubana.

I want to know why the media gaslit us by presenting this sicko as a nice Dr Who choirboy from the Welsh valleys when they all knew he had a long history of violence, had been referred to Prevent, and had ricin.

I want to know why Keir Starmer casually branded many people in this country "far right" before they even went to court but now is suddenly obsessed with protecting contempt of court procedures.

I want to know why Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner derided many people in this country for spreading "fake news" and "conspiracy theories" when they suggested this was linked to terrorism when we now know that SHE knew this guy had been referred to counter-terrorism authorities three times.

I want to know why much of the political, media, and cultural class in this country piled in on Nigel Farage, even trying to describe the unrest as the "Farage Riots", when everything he was saying about the truth being withheld was right. I want to know why, even today, they are not apologising.

I want to know why Keir Starmer is now trying to convince us there is a 'new' form of lone-wolf terrorism when, from David Copeland in 1999 onwards, this has been obvious to everybody for decades.

I want to know why if this had been a white British boy who stabbed three black girls to death and injured many more, who was then later found with far-right literature and ricin, we all know the response from Starmer, Cooper, Rayner and much of the media would have been entirely different.

I want to know why Keir Starmer talks about "protecting our children" while *literally* not being able to tell us who is coming into our country through our broken borders and why.

I want to know why, as with the rape gangs, nobody in positions of power, from state authorities, is on primetime news apologising to the country.

And I want to know why we are now having this utterly ridiculous debate about Amazon, 'buying knives online' and social media when, in reality, what this is about is how our leaders continue to let masses of people into our country from high conflict, highly violent societies who do not think like us, do not act like us, do not share our values or respect our laws, and do not care about us.

Yesterday, Keir Starmer said he is "drawing a line in the sand".

He should start by apologising to the people of this country for how he and his government handled Southport as well as the rape gangs, both of which will go down in history as powerful symbols of the failure of the state to keep our children safe.

And then he should announce he is ending the extreme policy of mass uncontrolled immigration which is destabilising our communities and nation, will do whatever is necessary to fix our broken borders, will completely overhaul Prevent, will actually develop an integration strategy for this country (we do not have one!) and will start treating hardworking, taxpaying British people with the respect and decency they deserve by authorising major inquiries into not only Southport but the rape gangs.

That would be a start.

We want to know the truth.

And we want to change the direction of our country.

Because this —everything we are seeing right now—cannot continue.

Support Us