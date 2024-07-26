Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 39,000 subscribers across 160 countries, and thousands of paying supporters who make our work possible. Like our stuff? Then help us by becoming a paying supporter and access everything —the full archive, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can also join our community on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter/X.

This week I've been in Washington meeting with leading political analysts, advisors, pollsters and people who worked in Trump’s 2016-2020 White House.

I held meetings with people who directly advised former (and next?) President Trump, and academics and thinkers who have directly influenced the thinking of Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance. More on that soon.

But for now I wanted to share with you my speech at the very influential Heritage Foundation who I would also like to thank for such a warm welcome. It was packed out, standing room only, with many politicians, donors, and advisors in attendance.

They asked me to offer a few thoughts on the recent UK election in the UK and the unfolding crisis of conservatism. Suffice to say the Republicans, who are leading in the national and battleground polls, and have remained firmly connected to the post-2016 political realignment, are very confused by the direction of British conservatism and a Tory elite class that looks completely out-of-touch.

You can watch the full speech below and, as always, I'd appreciate your thoughts and comments. I have lots of data and analysis to come for paying subscribers on the unfolding battle for the future of the British Right and by extension the future of the country, so do join us if you can. Best wishes, Matt

