Our country is in a terrible state. Our borders are broken. Our economy is collapsing. Our levels of immigration are out of control. Our politics and institutions are no longer representing the country. Our people are demoralised and disillusioned. And our so-called leaders don’t seem to care.

This is why, in case you haven’t noticed, I’ve been increasingly speaking up for the Forgotten Majority in this country —giving voice to millions of hardworking, taxpaying people who are utterly frustrated and fed up with the direction of travel, who believe in Britain but no longer have faith in Keir Starmer and the Labour Government nor, for the matter, Kemi Badenoch and the Tories.

Last night, I spoke directly to the British people, from the heart.

I was speaking to more than 1,000 people at a Reform party conference, but also hundreds of thousands, if not millions more, who were watching the speech online and are continuing to watch it today.

You can watch the speech above.

If you feel like me about the dire state of the country, a country we all love and want to save

