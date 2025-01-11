What I told the People's Army
My latest speech on the rape gangs, immigration, Labour and more
Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to a community of 67,300 subscribers from 176 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to everything: the archive, Live with Matt each Friday, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and most of all know that you’re supporting independent writers who are challenging the broken status-quo and giving voice to the Forgotten Majority. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.
Our country is in a terrible state. Our borders are broken. Our economy is collapsing. Our levels of immigration are out of control. Our politics and institutions are no longer representing the country. Our people are demoralised and disillusioned. And our so-called leaders don’t seem to care.
This is why, in case you haven’t noticed, I’ve been increasingly speaking up for the Forgotten Majority in this country —giving voice to millions of hardworking, taxpaying people who are utterly frustrated and fed up with the direction of travel, who believe in Britain but no longer have faith in Keir Starmer and the Labour Government nor, for the matter, Kemi Badenoch and the Tories.
Last night, I spoke directly to the British people, from the heart.
I was speaking to more than 1,000 people at a Reform party conference, but also hundreds of thousands, if not millions more, who were watching the speech online and are continuing to watch it today.
You can watch the speech above.
If you feel like me about the dire state of the country, a country we all love and want to save, then now is the time to support us so we can expand our team, get the message out to more and more people, and continue to take back our country.
I need your support.
Thank you. Matt
You have my complete support. I am a paid up member of Reform. If it becomes a Democratic Party then I will be greatly reassured. If only all the patriotic people of this country could unite we could change the way this country has been sold down the river under the uni parties of the last 25 years.
I watched it last night. You were very good Matt. Concerned about Nigel sort of supporting Shamina Begum coming back. I dont agree. Let Syria worry about her. I respect Nigel and am a Reform member but we need to be more firm against all the apologists for extreme behaviour.
Wes Steeting trying to shut people up from talking about Pakistani rape gangs. If this upsets his local community then too bad. The girls were more than upset - raped and defiled - and deserve the truth to come out.