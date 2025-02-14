Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to a community of 70,600 subscribers from 177 countries. Like our stuff? Then for less than the equivalent of buying us a pint each month become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to the full archive, exclusive posts, events, discounts, leave comments and know you’re supporting independent writers who are speaking up for the Forgotten Majority. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Last night I appeared on BBC Question Time —for the first time.

My goal, as always, was simple —to speak up for the Forgotten Majority.

We debated a wide range of topics, from how Rachel Reeves is trashing our economy to how the Labour Party is completely failing to stop the small boats.

I wanted to share a few highlights with you.

First, on Ukraine.

While I appreciate that not everybody within this rapidly growing community of ours will share the same view, personally, in recent days, I have felt rather frustrated by how lots of people who like to start disastrous wars —in Iraq, in Afghanistan, in Syria, in Libya—have been criticising the one man, Donald Trump, who wants to end war.

Furthermore, I also wanted to call out many people in the elite class who are now attacking Donald Trump while saying little if anything at all about Europe’s continual failure to invest in its own military defence (not to mention our own country’s hapless decision to give away Chagos and undermine America’s strategic assets overseas).

In short, I can understand why Americans are losing their patience with Europe. Have a listen to the clip that’s been trending on social media all morning:

We also debated how Rachel From Accounts, according to new revelations released yesterday, has once again been misleading people about her work experience.

But more important than Chancellor Rachel Reeves, I said, is how the economic model that this once great country of ours is pursuing makes absolutely no sense.

Both Labour and the Tories —the Uniparty— for much of the last thirty years, have pushed us into the Big Tax, Big State, Big Spending, Big Net Zero, Big Immigration economic model that has created all the decline and chaos you see around you today.

Everybody in Westminster is simply too scared, too afraid, to call out this broken status-quo. It’s all they’ve ever known.

So they just keep on going with it, trashing our economy, ruining our country, our home, and imposing spiralling costs on the British people who, as usual, are the ones who are left to pay the price.

Surprisingly, the audience appeared to support my call for a radical change of direction. Why? Because even a BBC audience can see what this is: managed decline.

And then, for me, came the most revealing part of the night when we debated the small boats and illegal migration crisis, which, obviously, is completely out of control.

Just before I said what I said in the clip below, Labour Minister Jacqui Smith told the audience, told the country, that the Labour government is fixing the small boats crisis.

But as I said —both Jacqui Smith and the Labour Party are lying to you.

They say they are fixing the crisis but they are not.

The number of small boats is rising.

Our borders are completely out of control.

We don't know who is coming into the country.

We cannot deport the migrants who come here and break our laws.

And meanwhile you, the British people, are having to pay the price —£5.4 billion every year to be exact and some £234 billion in the coming years if we let the migrants who are coming into the country, often illegally, stay in the country.

Despite Jacqui Smith and others trying to shut me down, I said what I said below because somebody has to tell the British people the truth.

Nobody is in control of this crisis.

And the ONLY way we can fix this mess, if we are serious about fixing the borders and ensuring that we can actually deport foreign criminals, is by leaving the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), reforming the Human Rights Act, and putting a serious deterrent in place.

You’ll see the pushback I get for suggesting this.

And then, when the credits were rolling, something else happened.

I turned to Jacqui Smith, a Labour Minister, and simply asked her: "why are you lying to the British people?" Her reply? "Oh do shut up".

A Labour government minister.

Not my students at university.

Not some random person on the street.

A Labour minister in the current government.

It will all be on tape.

The key point is not my irritation about her reaction but what her reaction reveals —they really don’t care.

They don't care about lying to you.

They don't care about evidence which shows, clearly, their plan is failing —as I said it would fail before they even entered government.

All they want to do, like the left always does, is shut down alternative views.

Which is exactly why I will never stop doing what we are all doing on platforms like this one. Speak the truth. Call out the elite class. Challenge the broken status-quo that is not working for British workers and British families. And speak up for the Forgotten Majority in this country who deserve so much better than this.

Best wishes, Matt

