It’s the morning after a seismic and historic general election, much of which went the way we predicted. A big Labour majority, an enormous Tory collapse, a resurgent Nigel Farage, a lack of public enthusiasm for the incoming government (in terms of share of the vote), and some remarkable geographical patterns. I’ve now had a chance to look at the results in more detail, I’ve talked with some of the key players, and crunched some numbers. I’ve got thoughts about what brought us here, what this means, and where we are heading next. So, exclusively for our paying subscribers, I have a 16-minute download of my thoughts below. Best wishes, Matt