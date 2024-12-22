Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 64,700 subscribers from 173 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to everything —the full archive, Live with Matt every Friday, exclusive posts, events, discounts, leave comments, join the debate, and most of all know you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back against the grain and giving voice to millions. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Support Our Work

Don’t trust the legacy media. Because they lie.

Few things make that clearer than the latest terror attack which took place in Magdeburg, the state capital of Saxony-Anhalt in Germany.

In the latest atrocity to take place in Europe, a Saudi national, a 50-year old doctor, drove his car into crowds at a Christmas market.

He killed five people. One of them was a nine-year old child.

Perhaps 200 people were injured.

The footage, which can be found easily enough on social media, is truly horrific.

The market was crowded, full of people eagerly anticipating Christmas. They had no time to respond or get out of the way before the car hit.

Unsurprisingly, a lot of people assumed it had to be an Islamist.

The truth is stranger.

Taleb Al Abdulmohsen was a prolific tweeter. It turns out that he is a Saudi atheist, an asylum seeker, and an advocate for refugees.

On his Twitter account he regularly praised critics of Islam - including Geert Wilders, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, and Tommy Robinson.

That was enough for the media and those who like to pretend they are the sensible ones. You know the sort —the ones who insist after a terror attack that we have to “wait to find out”, that any Islamist view is only a fringe one, that the real answer is just more immigration, more multiculturalism, more hate crime laws, more “diversity”.

Inevitably, they labelled Taleb “far-right”. This was a radical hater of Islam. Someone to beat the right-wing with. The Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser of the ruling Social Democratic Party, declared that the attacker was “Islamophobic”.

But ask yourself a question —if he hated Muslims, why didn’t he attack a mosque?

Why, instead of going after an Islamic target did he instead plough his car into a Christmas market?

A place full of Glühwein, where no devout Muslim would likely be?

The answer is obvious.

He wasn’t targeting Muslims.

He was targeting Germans.

And the evidence that is still coming out shows that.

It turns out that Taleb, whatever his prior posts, had recently changed.

He’d begun ranting about taking revenge on the German authorities, who he claimed were mistreating Saudi female refugees.

His own Twitter/X profile includes the sentence “Germany chases Saudi asylum seekers, inside and outside Germany, to destroy their lives”.

His crude website is largely in Arabic but it includes in English the sentence “My advice: do not seek advice in Germany”.

His pinned tweet says that he will publish evidence that the German authorities committed deliberate crimes against Saudi refugees.

He also tweeted that “if Germany wants a war, we will fight it” and asked “Is there a path to justice in Germany without bombing a German embassy or slaughtering German citizens indiscriminately?”

In other words, he appears to have murdered five people and injured 200 more because he hated Germany for, he felt, hurting his fellow countrymen and refugees.

In fact, in a video he can clearly be seen describing himself as a “leftist”.

So, when the media say he was a supporter of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), implying this was an attack by the right-wing, they are lying.

They are lying because they know their whole rotten house of cards is coming down.

Increasingly, across Europe, people now understand that the very deliberate and extreme policy of mass uncontrolled immigration is making us less safe.

Every week seems to bring a new tragedy.

Magdeburg is just the latest awful example of how the peace which Europeans took for granted is now being destroyed. In just 2016 alone, the year after Germany pushed open its borders to mass migration:

An asylum seeker from Tunisia drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin. He killed 12 and injured 56. Four days later he was killed in a shootout with Italian police.

An Iraqi boy planted a bomb at a Christmas market in Ludwigshafen, which failed to detonate. Undeterred, he planted a second nail bomb near a shopping centre.

Three refugees were arrested for planning a series of suicide bombings and mass shootings in Düsseldorf. They were living in asylum centres when they were caught.

A Syrian asylum seeker living in Chemnitz was arrested after plotting to attack an airport with high explosive. He hung himself in his jail cell.

An Afghan asylum seeker on a train in Würzburg stabbed five people, before being shot dead after attacking police with an axe.

A Syrian asylum seeker blew himself up outside a bar in Ansbach, injuring 15.

By 2020, there had been at least nine terror attacks involving asylum seekers in Germany alone.

And that doesn’t count the 1,200 women who were sexually assaulted and raped in Cologne in 2015, many of them attacked by refugees.

Or the endless crimes which fill newspapers across Europe, today.

This, more than anything, is why ordinary Germans are turning away from the old parties, from the broken establishment, to instead endorse the AfD, to register their firm opposition to this extreme policy of mass uncontrolled immigration.

No wonder that Elon Musk, too, has implicitly endorsed the AfD.

And no wonder that so many in Germany’s cowardly elite class are furious with him for doing so —for daring to challenge the established consensus.

They know what the readers of this Substack know —Europe’s elites have no intention at all of ending their extreme policy of mass immigration and putting the safety and security of their own people before everything else.

Just look at the latest atrocity.

The Magdeburg attacker, remarkably, was already known to the authorities.

In 2013 he was sentenced by a court for making serious threats.

At the time, he was living on benefits. Yet despite this, he was allowed to claim asylum and his application was approved in just four months.

Instead of protecting their fellow Germans from this dangerous man, Germany’s elite class let him stay. He paid them back by murdering five people, including a child.

The problem here isn’t just Islamism.

The problem is the specific and deliberate policy of the mass immigration of dangerous foreigners into Western societies —many of whom feel no real loyalty to the people who are kind enough to let them live in their safe countries.

And it’s the elites who choose, over and over again, to put the interests of foreigners and supranational courts over the safety of their fellow national citizens.

As I said on Twitter/X in the aftermath of the Christmas market massacre, we have simply become too tolerant of people who refuse to tolerate our way of life.

And it has to stop.

It has to stop now before more innocent men, women, and children are mowed down in their own streets by people who, put simply, hate who we are.

And I suspect this is what millions of ordinary Germans will be thinking and feeling when they go to vote at their rapidly approaching election, early next year.

With the Alternative for Germany already in second place in the polls, the national election in Germany looks set to deliver yet another political earthquake.

The same kind of earthquake that has taken place at recent elections in Britain, France, Italy, America, and more, where, as this Substack has consistently predicted and tracked, the national populist revolt against the elite class is only growing.

People have had enough of politicians who won’t protect them.

They’ve had enough of an elite class that views mass immigration as a religion that cannot be questioned.

And they’ve had enough of our so-called “leaders” who will happily sacrifice their own people, culture, identity, and values on the altar of this extreme policy.

This is why when one of those established politicians turned up in Magdeburg some people were so exasperated they told her to “fuck off”.

They’ve simply had enough.

Had enough of watching their children be killed, their fellow citizens be abused, and their way of life be upended and overturned in the name of promoting “diversity”.

Had enough of having to ask their loved ones “should we celebrate at the Christmas market this year —will it be safe? Should we take the children?”

Had enough of wondering why they work hard and play by the rules only to end up with “leaders” who refuse to remove people who refuse to do the same.

The Alternative for Germany will do well at the election next year but because of the electoral system it will be excluded from any governing coalition and from power.

The elite class, on both the Left and Right, will unite to keep them out.

Much like they have united to try and keep out Marine Le Pen, the Austrian Freedom Party and more, until, as in Sweden and the Netherlands, the pressure becomes so great that they are forced to let national populists into power.

And now, it will be the same in Germany.

By excluding the AfD, by refusing to end mass immigration and dramatically change course, the elite class is about to make the AfD the only viable alternative to their visibly failing and dangerous policy of violent mass immigration.

Change, in short, is coming. The only questions now are how long will it take and how many innocents have to die before it finally arrives.

Help Us Expand