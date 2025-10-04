Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna's avatar
Donna
3h

“I promise that I will do everything in my power to guarantee you the security you deserve”.

Jews don’t deserve security. What they deserve is to live in a safe country.

The fact that Starmer believes Jews deserve security, is an admission that our country is not safe.

Make our country safe again!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
The Martyr's avatar
The Martyr
3h

“I promise that I will do everything in my power to guarantee you the security you deserve”. I cut and pasted exactly the same comment as Donna! It’s truly absurd and utterly meaningless EVEN IF HE MEANT IT! And if he did, does his Home Secretary and Deputy Leader? They have previous of campaigning and demonstrating against Israel and in my book, by definition Jewish people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
49 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Goodwin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture