Last night, I appeared on BBC Question Time —for the second time in recent months. And, as always, I went in with a plan to speak up for you, the forgotten majority.

I don’t know about you but I think our ‘national conversation’, the national debate that plays out through the institutions —is completely adrift from the country.

It is being tightly managed, tightly controlled, by a ruling class that does not want to talk about the big issues that are now facing, and tearing apart, our country.

Mass immigration, broken borders, two-tier justice, soft-on-crime policies, out-of-control welfare, a political class that’s more interested in prioritising people who break our laws and undermine our country than looking out for the British people who respect our laws and who built this country.

So I wanted to take the opportunity to get across a few key points —many of which I knew would not be popular in SW1 Westminster.

Most of all, I wanted to call out the total failure of the Labour government and local councils like Bradford, where Question Time was filmed this week, to deliver a national inquiry into the Pakistani Muslim rape gangs.

So, I took a question about Prince Andrew and survivors of abuse to force the issue of the Pakistani Muslim rape gangs into the debate and call out this absolutely awful Labour government which, let’s be frank, would be all over this inquiry if it happened to avoid anybody other than the white working-class:

Then I wanted to remind the ruling class in this country about young British women and girls like Rhiannon Whyte who, again, to be frank, were sacrificed on the altar of mass immigration and multiculturalism.

Rhiannon, much like Wayne Broadhurst and Thomas Roberts, was murdered by an illegal migrant. Nobody in Question Time wanted to talk about this.

All they want to do, time and time again, is sweep all this under the carpet, much like they swept the rape gangs under the carpet for decades, ignoring the evidence, and gaslight the rest of the country.

So I did. I talked about it.

I made sure Rhiannon’s case and the case of other children who have been raped, sexually assaulted, and abused by people who should never have been in this country to begin with, were heard. Because, yes, mass immigration is making us less safe.

Then I called out Labour’s disastrous record on managing the borders, making it clear, as I often write here, that the only way we can control the borders is by leaving the European Convention on Human Rights, repealing Tony Blair’s Human Rights Act, and detaining and deporting anybody who enters this country illegally.

And then I called out the Fantasy Land many of our politicians and columnists are currently living in —presiding over a mass debt, mass spending, mass welfare, mass immigration, and low growth economy, which will only ever deliver what we see around us today —managed decline.

What I tried to do, in other words, was speak up for the large majority of people in this country who desperately want their broken borders to be fixed, who desperately want the extreme policy of mass uncontrolled immigration to come to an end, who desperately want to live in a country that isn’t being torn apart by a political class that will talk about everybody and anybody except the British people, and who want to live in a country, a country many of us remember, in which the hardworking, tax-paying, law-abiding majority of British people are put where they belong —which is first.

Have a good weekend, Matt

