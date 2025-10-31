Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna's avatar
Donna
5h

Thanks Matt, for speaking up for us. It must feel like being thrown into a snake pit. We are very grateful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Frederick Alexander's avatar
Frederick Alexander
5hEdited

Good work, Matt. I caught a clip – you said something true (sorry, “racist”) and Fiona Bruce nearly short-circuited while the Guardian-intern audience gasped and clutched their pearls. Brilliant stuff. Keep going – the vast majority of the country’s with you, even when the BBC dials up the gaslighting to 11.

Ps. I’m new here – refreshing to see people waking up after years of this nonsense. I cover the same ground, do subscribe 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
133 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Goodwin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture