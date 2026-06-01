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Makerfield by-election constitutional poll, Survation.

Many people have asked me where I stand on the growing dispute between Reform UK and Rupert Lowe’s new party, Restore.

Until now, I’ve largely stayed out of it.

But with Restore attracting media attention, support from the likes of Elon Musk, and even standing against Reform at elections, including at the forthcoming by-election in the Labour-held seat of Makerfield where Restore risks handing the seat to the same Labour Party that is destroying Britain, as you can see in the poll above, I think it’s important to be open and honest. So, I’ll be very honest …

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