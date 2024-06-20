Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 38,000 subscribers across 151 countries, and thousands of paid supporters who make our work possible. Like our stuff? Then help us by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can also join our community on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter/X.

Our YouTube Channel

Friends—

I’ve made no secret of the fact I would like to help change the national conversation in our country and, one day, in the not too distant future, politics.

I’ve been open about that.

Like many of you, I’m desperately worried about the direction of travel in not just Britain but across the West.

I also believe that a few highly committed, hardworking, and organised people who are willing to make sacrifices can make a serious difference.

I really do.

They can help influence government policy —as I’ve already done—in areas like free speech, helping to fix our broken universities.

They can give people a sense that at least somebody out there with a platform is speaking up for them, putting across alternative views and giving them a voice.

And they can mobilise a serious community of people—as we have done, together.

Today, there are more than 40,000 of us on this website and the Substack App —with more than 740,000 people clicking on this site each month.

Just look at our current growth rate:

And this includes thousands of paid subscribers and founding members who, to be blunt, make our work, writing, and wider outreach possible.

And it’s this outreach we’re now increasing.

We’re pushing the pedal down.

Having a tight-knit Substack community that you can share your views with is one thing; having a surrounding ecosystem that can spread these views and arguments more widely across the country and the world is another thing altogether.

This is why I’m using your support to pay, among other things, for a team who have been rapidly building and expanding our presence across social media.

And at the very heart of this is our new and rapidly growing YouTube channel.

YouTube is simply much bigger than Twitter/X.

It can reach many, many more people including, crucially, younger Millennials and Zoomers who now use it as their main source of news and information.

To give you an idea of the potential, we’ve only been seriously active for three weeks but have already had two MILLION views on our channel.

We’re already attracting nearly 15,000 subscribers every month and our top videos and shorts have been watched hundreds of thousands of times.

Here’s one of our latest videos on the Big Tory Lie, based on our Substack post.

And this is on top of all our other outreach:

Three MILLION impressions on Twitter/X every month. 250,000 watching our videos on that platform, like this one, every month. 143,000 followers on Twitter/X. And TikTok videos —like this one—receiving hundreds of thousands of views.

We’re not there yet —there’s still a lot we want to change.

We’d like to have more capacity with a full-time and larger team.

We’d like to invest more seriously in online advertising.

And we’d like to build an even stronger presence in the national debate.

We’d like to become so big, in other words, that we cannot be ignored.

How can you help?

Well, if you’d like to —if you’d like to help us build this ecosystem and support people who are not afraid to challenge the dreary consensus— then you can subscribe to our YouTube channel and/or Support Us here.

Subscribe to YouTube

You can become a paid subscriber and know that for the price of a pint in London each month you are helping to build something meaningful —you are supporting a young(ish!) team of people who are out there making a real difference.

And, in time, I hope you will be able to look back at something that becomes truly massive and impactful and be able to think to yourself —“I helped build that”.

Help Us Grow

Thank you, as always, Matt.

Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 38,000 subscribers across 151 countries, and thousands of paid supporters who make our work possible. Like our stuff? Then help us by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can also join our community on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter/X.