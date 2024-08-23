Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 45,500 subscribers from 164 countries around the world and thousands of paying supporters who help spread the word. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter and access everything —the full archive, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts and advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can also join our community on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter/X.

Somebody once told me there are two types of people in the world. People who talk about making things happen. And people who actually make things happen.

This Substack, this community of nearly 50,000 like-minded people, is filled with many of the latter —concerned citizens who feel deeply anxious about the current direction of Western states, who want to change course, and see results.

That’s why we don’t just talk about things. We do things.

Over the last eighteen months, we’ve helped usher in laws to protect free speech, influenced MPs, briefed a prime minister or two, railed against the elite consensus, and, most importantly, given people a sense that, actually, there is somebody in the national conversation willing to take the hits to speak up for them.

That’s why, today, I’m delighted to announce that we’re taking the next step in our continuing expansion.

With the help of our paying supporters and Founding Members —people who make this community possible, make our work possible, make our influence possible —we are now hiring the first of what I hope will soon be several columnists.

And who have we hired?

James Esses.

In case you don’t know, James Esses is a campaigner.

And a fighter.

Over the last few years, he’s fearlessly exposed how radical gender ideology and a corrosive identity politics has been infiltrating our institutions, our government departments, our culture, our ways of life.

He hasn’t remained silent, like so many others.

He’s stood up. He’s put his head above the parapet. And he’s taken the hits in order to spread the word and speak out for others —including our children.

To me, those are the signs of character and courage.

James has campaigned against things like puberty blockers, the mutilation of children through quack gender ideology, and call out bias in our public institutions.

I’ve admired his work for some time. I know what it takes to challenge the elite consensus on a daily basis, to keep getting up, to keep going.

And as you’ll see in the coming weeks, right here on this platform, he gets results.

He’s already influenced politicians, laws, and given hope to thousands.

He’s exposed the BBC, the Financial Times, John Lewis, among many more, while also taking on the mental health professions and, crucially, winning.

You might have read about him in The Times and other newspapers last weekend, which covered his latest victory in detail.

James also frequently appears on television —including GB News, and has written for the Mail, Telegraph, Spectator, Spiked and Critic.

He’s the co-founder of ‘Thoughtful Therapists’, a group working to challenge the ideological capture of the mental health professions.

And he has 125,000 followers on Twitter/X, giving us a huge combined audience.

Prior to this, he was a Criminal Barrister and spent years specialising in crime and criminal justice in the public sector —including tackling child sexual abuse and exploitation.

These are just a few reasons why I want him here, with us, helping lead the fightback against the political and cultural revolution that is upending and overturning many of the things we love and hold dear.

Pretty much everything we write on here goes viral online, and so as the team gets stronger our impact and reach will only grow.

So, if you'd like to support this, if you'd like to promote people like James and help us hire more people, then now's the time to consider upgrading

More supporters means more resource which means more people and more impact.

It really is that simple.

And this, by the way, is the future of Substack. Not people paying for one writer but a collection of writers who have a coherent outlook and similar aims.

So, as I say, we can all sit around talking about what’s going wrong or we can stand up and start doing something about it —exposing the madness, influencing decision-makers, rallying a mass following.

And I’m willing to take a punt that you will help us do something about it.

Best wishes

Matt. And James.

