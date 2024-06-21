Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 38,000 subscribers across 151 countries, and thousands of paid supporters who make our work possible. Like our stuff? Then help us by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can also join our community on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter/X.

Creator: NIKLAS HALLE'N | Credit: AFP via Getty Images

This week, our likely next Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, finally got a grasp of biological reality with a bit of help from his predecessor Tony Blair. Despite it being Blair’s government that legislated the concept of gender self-identification, in 2004, such is the state of our politics and country that this week Blair was applauded by many after stating, wait for it, “a woman has a vagina and a man has a penis”. It was a refreshing change after Keir Starmer, last year, suggested that for “99.9%” of women it was biological – insinuating that the other 0.01% are, in fact, men.

It might be tempting to think this is another sign that woke gender ideology is being put back in its box. That after the recent disaster with woke policies in Scotland, and then the Cass Review, which threw light on just how little evidence there really is for this radical belief system, the debate has finally moved on.

But not so fast.

Look closely at what is being offered at this election. If you put the Tories and Reform to one side and look at the equalities agenda that’s being proposed by Labour, the likely next governing party, and also their Liberal Democrat allies, who may well end up wielding considerable power if the polls are off and there is a hung parliament, then things could not be any worse. Why? Because all arrows point to the ongoing mainstreaming of radical gender ideology, as I warned months ago.

If all those who campaign for the rights of women and children thought they could relax after scoring major wins in the fight against the imposition this warped worldview then, sadly, they are wrong. Because what’s clear is that the next Labour government is about to let woke gender ideology –already embedded in our schools, single-sex spaces, National Health Service, and institutions – run absolutely wild.

Here’s what you need to know, now, about the incoming Labour government …

