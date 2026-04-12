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Well, it’s official:

Suicide of a Nation is now the No.1 paperback in Britain on the Sunday Times bestseller list. I can’t quite believe it.

Despite no coverage on the BBC and traditional media, no major publisher, no support from the usual gatekeepers, and being continually attacked, including vicious attacks on me personally, the book is the number one paperback in the country.

And it came from right here — from this community of ours.

This was the very first place where I discussed the idea behind the book, shared the plan, and watched all this grow from a seed into the top paperback in Britain.

What this tells us is something far bigger than the success of a single book.

It tells us that beneath all the noise, behind all the attacks, beyond the Westminster bubble and legacy media, there are many, many people who can feel that something fundamental is changing in Britain - and who want the truth.

This is why, despite everything, Suicide of a Nation is the Number One paperback.

Lots of hardworking, decent people who have seen through the attacks and have taken the decision to read and support this book by telling other people about it, by saying to their friends and family: “You need to read this.”

This is how the book is spreading and connecting. And I thank you all for it - thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you.

Lastly, to mark this historic milestone I am also releasing 100 more limited edition copies of the book that are not only personally signed by me but come with the inscription: “Now the Number One paperback in Britain”.

If you’d like one grab them here.

Get a Limited Edition

Thank you.

— Matt

The No.1 Bestseller