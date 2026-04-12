Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
10h

Well deserved. Thank you for standing in the firing line on behalf of the abused, sneered at and ignored majority. 👏

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Philly H's avatar
Philly H
11h

Fantastic achievement that just shows that the “mainstream narrative” peddled on the msm isn’t necessarily that mainstream after all … We have the momentum and the ear of the people now 🩵

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