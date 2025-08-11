Matt Goodwin

Tenaciously Terfin
At last, someone stating the blatantly obvious. I’ve been calling it a Ponzi scheme for years and getting a ton of abuse when I used to comment on Guardian articles during the Brexit debate (I know! Don’t laugh). What on earth do they expect immigrants to do…..stay healthy, fit, constantly paying in huge amounts of tax, never consuming services or taking up housing? Do they imagine them as magical Peter Pan figures, forever young, never committing crime, never creating pollution due to building density, road congestion, never creating food and water shortages and never helping to destroy this green and pleasant land with endless concrete? Ffs where have all the thinkers gone while the virtue signallers have been attempting to turn the country into a third world shithole? I despair.

Lesley Snell
Only an idiot would have thought handing our country over to the third world would bring any real benefits whatsoever . Our politicians are always looking for a quick short term fix because they are not focussed on our country’s and our people’s future, they are focussed on winning the next election only . What this Labour government has done is shine a light on the woefully poor calibre of most of our politicians . Intellectually challenged, short sighted, self serving dross .

This latest one in one out farce of Starmers , he is looking for the soundbite , the country is looking for real long term solutions . Patience has run out .

