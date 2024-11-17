Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to 62,100 subscribers from 170 countries and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Think our voice is important? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month become a paid supporter and access all the benefits: the full archive, no paywalls, Live with Matt every Friday, leave comments, and the knowledge you’re supporting writers who are pushing us back. Follow us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook

Matt speaking in Wales November 8 2024

Have you ever wondered what impact this Substack has? How influential we are? How your support is used to make a difference? Well, keep reading …

Aside from helping change laws, defend free speech, call out nonsense, and give voice to the Forgotten Majority, this week we forced a response from Keir Starmer’s Labour government on what the British people say is the most important issue of all: mass uncontrolled immigration.

You might remember that earlier this month I said I’d had enough of the lies, the dishonesty, and the gaslighting in Westminster when it came to this issue.

With your support, I launched a campaign, demanding that Keir Starmer and the Labour government finally be honest with the hardworking, taxpaying, law-abiding British people by sharing information about how mass immigration is impacting things like crime, prisons, welfare, taxation, housing, and more.

This isn’t just aimed at Labour, of course. While one or two Tories now also point to the glaring lack of information the blunt reality is that it was the Tories who not only lied to the British people by putting mass immigration on steroids but had fourteen years in office when they could have made this information available to the public but instead did … diddly squat.

Which is why I stuck my neck out.

Because British taxpayers who are forced to live with the effects of this extreme policy deserve this information. Because being open and honest with people is the only way we can ever hope to restore public trust in the system. Because you can’t blame people for “misinformation” while hiding information from them. And because of the shocking discoveries that are now taking place in countries which do collect and share this information with the public.

Like the astonishing finding, from Dr Jan van de Beek, who has written on this Substack, that between the mid-1990s and 2024 mass immigration has cost the Dutch people around €700 billion, or the finding in Denmark that immigrants and their descendants from outside Europe are not only a net fiscal cost to the economy but are also two and a half times more likely than native Danes to commit violent crime.

So, yes, collecting and making available the same information in Britain and for that matter every other Western democracy is critically important.

Which is why I joined with five Reform MPs in parliament, including Nigel Farage, to demand a response from Keir Starmer and his Labour government on this issue.

While I used social media, television appearances, and speeches to draw attention to the campaign —with much of this going viral—Farage and Reform MPs piled pressure on the government in parliament, asking questions and submitting letters, outlining the specific information we want to see released.

Along the way, Reform MP Rupert Lowe uncovered some truly shocking statistics about things like welfare and crime, while The Spectator, Daily Express, Daily Mail, and GB News all helped draw attention to the campaign.

For the first two weeks, there was total radio silence from the government. So we pointed out that refusing to treat ordinary people with the respect they deserve by at least replying to our request might not go down well across the Red Wall and Wales at crunch elections in 2025-26, where Labour will come under attack from Reform.

And then, suddenly, came a response.

A couple of days ago, Labour’s Angela Eagle, the “Minister for Border Security” (though I’m not sure what border is being secured) finally replied to our letter.

Well, I use the word ‘replied’ loosely.

She pointed to various statistics about immigration that are collected and made available to the public —that is, everything except what we asked for!

In fact, the Labour Minister completely ignored our request for data on things like welfare, crime, taxation, and housing by nationality and immigration status, much like they’ve been downplaying these requests in parliament committees.

Why? Because the Labour Minister and her party know what we know.

They either have this information but are refusing to make it available, they no longer collect this information, or they were never collecting it in the first place because they don’t think it’s important or are simply incompetent.

Instead, what we got was yet more gaslighting and obfuscation.

Rather than reply to our specific points, rather than say “yes actually we think this is important and will start collecting and making this information available”, the Labour Minister waxed lyrical about how it was the Tories who sent net migration sky high, how Labour’s strategy for “smashing the gangs” is working (it’s not), and how Labour think it’s solving the asylum crisis by allowing asylum-seekers and illegal migrants to stay in Britain, encouraging more to come and generating enormous costs for British people.

What we got, in other words, was everything except what we asked for.

Still, I think this shows us two things.

The first is that this rapidly growing community of ours can help force the government into taking notice.

Sure, the Labour government fudged our request and tried to fob us off with something meaningless. But it did respond. It could not ignore us.

Along the way, furthermore, through social media, television, and party conferences, I estimate that over the last two weeks, with your crucial support, we informed upwards of 10 million people in this country, maybe more, about this crucial issue.

Videos watched millions of times. Tweets reposted thousands of times. Primetime interviews on broadcast media.

Because of all this, millions of people now know what they didn’t know a month ago —that they are being misled if not lied to by the people who rule over them, and what they should be asking their local MP.

This is impact. This is real world impact.

Which brings me to a second point. If the Labour government and the elite class for that matter think we’re going to drop this issue they’ve got another thing coming.

Because we’ve only just got started.

While we’ll respond formally in the coming days, with your support, which is needed now more than ever, I’ll continue to campaign on behalf of the British people.

I will not let it go.

Because we’re not just here to write about things; we’re here to do things, to achieve things, to make things happen, to hold the elite class to account, to give voice to the Forgotten Majority.

This is why we’re all in this community, isn’t it? Because we care about our country. Because we care about our fellow citizens. Because we care about one another and the next generation to come. And because we care about protecting and preserving this place we all call home.

