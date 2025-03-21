Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to a community of 75,100 subscribers from 180 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to everything: the archive, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and most of all know that you’re supporting independent writers who are challenging the broken status-quo and giving voice to the Forgotten Majority. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Support Our Work

‘Unite the Right!’ is what many people are saying in Westminster. Amid growing fears about Reform and the Tories dividing the right-wing vote and the prospect of a prolonged era of Labour Party rule, in recent days newspapers have been filled with rumours of plots to try and unite the two parties ahead of local elections in May.

With the Tories now polling lower than what they attracted at the general election last year, and declining confidence in Kemi Badenoch’s ability to revive their fortunes, senior Tories are apparently, albeit reluctantly, coming round to the idea of a Reform-Tory pact as the only way to stop Keir Starmer’s Labour winning another term.

Here’s what Tim Shipman wrote in The Sunday Times last weekend:

“Several of those involved in the conversations say a campaign is due to be launched in the next few weeks, ahead of the May local elections, urging Reform and the Conservatives to work more closely together. With “significant” donor backing, former Tory and Reform aides plan to make the argument that the right has to unite, as it did in 2019 when Farage stood down Brexit Party candidates in Tory-held seats, to prevent a repeat of the 2024 landslide when Labour and the Liberal Democrats had an unwritten deal that allowed them to maximise gains for the left. The Unite the Right campaign will be “explicitly agnostic” about whether this means co-operation on shared policy areas such as immigration, a non-aggression pact so each party focuses on the seats it can win, a formal electoral pact or a full-blown merger or takeover of one party by the other, in order to maximise support.”

One potential model being touted is a British version of the relationship between Germany’s centre-right CDU and CSU, whereby the Tories would focus on the south and Reform on the more working-class north. But here’s the thing few people seem to have grasped. A Reform-Tory pact makes absolutely no sense. It makes no sense for three reasons —politically, electorally, and philosophically.

Politically, the Tories are dying. They are —for reasons I’ve outlined— in terminal decline. There will be no recovery. The Tory brand is toxic. Public trust in the party has collapsed while the Tory parliamentary party, which leans much further to the cultural left than the average voter, remains woefully out-of-touch with the country. It’s decision to put mass uncontrolled immigration on steroids while losing control of our borders will not be forgotten by the public or the other parties for years to come.

The decline and eventual death of the party, I suspect, will be hastened by self-interested Tory MPs inevitably dumping Kemi Badenoch before the next election. In her place will either arrive another Tory Non-Player Character who clings to the elite consensus, such as James Cleverly, or somebody who promises to return the party to being genuinely right-wing, such as Robert Jenrick, but who has so far failed to realise what everybody else in Westminster knows —the one-national liberals who dominate the Tory party will simply never allow a sharp right turn. All this will further erode public confidence in the party and heighten its political irrelevance.

Indeed, this is why most of the rumours about a Tory-Reform pact are coming not from Nigel Farage and his team but increasingly desperate Tories who now see Farage, the man they mocked and underestimated for thirty years, as their last remaining lifeboat. And so, like some weird ex-partner who won’t stop texting you, the Tories are flooding media with speculation about a pact because it’s the only thing they have left. They are dying. We can see it. They can see it. Everybody can see it.

Which raises an obvious question. Politically, why on earth would Reform, which now has 100,000 more members than the Tories and is consistently leading them in the national polls, help resuscitate a dying opponent? On what level, when the political logic at the next election will not be ‘Vote Reform, Get Labour’ but ‘Vote Tory, Get Labour’, does this make sense?

Reform simply has far more to lose from a pact than the Tories stand to gain. For a start, doing any kind of deal with the Tories would send a big, loud message to voters that Reform is not only ‘just like the Tories’ but endorses a long line of Tory policies that very nearly destroyed our nation, from mass uncontrolled immigration and the collapse of our borders to the mainstreaming of Net Zero and woke ideology. In one instant, Reform would implicate itself in the destruction of our nation rather than presenting itself as the only available pathway toward some kind of reconstruction.

Electorally, too, a pact makes zero sense. Reform’s route to power —as I’ve shown— involves the party capturing a large swathe of Labour-held territory that runs from northeastern England, down through the Red Wall, and then into Wales, while making further gains along coastal England. Of the 100 most Reform-friendly seats in the country, nearly two-thirds are held by Labour. Being seen as an extension of the Tory party, which is utterly toxic in these areas, would blow this strategy apart.

It would also impose a lower ceiling on Reform’s support. Just look at the polls. While it’s true Reform is mainly drawing support from ex-Tories, including 20% of people who voted Tory in 2024, it’s also attracting 16% of people who voted Labour or Liberal Democrat, along with a sprinkling of Greens and a big share of people who don’t usually vote but could, as we saw with Brexit, be tempted to return to the ballot box.

This not only points to Reform’s potential to become a truly ‘catch-all’ populist movement, attracting a much broader and more diverse coalition of support than the commentary in Westminster implies, but also shows how a big chunk of Reform’s electorate would run for the hills at any whiff of a pact with the Tories.

A pact would not simply add Reform’s 26% to the Tory party’s 22% and give you 48% —far from it. Many non-Tory voters who have rallied around Reform, along with those who remember how Boris Johnson betrayed an earlier pact, in 2019, by subsequently putting mass immigration on steroids, would quickly jump ship. Furthermore, within weeks of any pact being announced the Tories and Reform would almost certainly face another populist right competitor on their right flank, soon poaching 5-10%.

And beyond all this, a pact also makes zero sense for philosophical reasons. Reform is ideologically distinct from Labour and Tories, the Uniparty, because it is anchored in two principles that are now both rejected by Westminster.

The first is the principle of national preference —the belief that the British people, in everything from social housing to ending mass immigration, from fixing our broken borders to who we prioritise in the NHS, should be put first. Reform does not simply demand an end to mass immigration, our membership of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), and the deportation of dual national rape gang members because these things are controversial. It promises these things because they are all required to prioritise the security, safety, and interests of the British people.

The second is the principle of popular sovereignty, the belief that the true source of power, authority, and legitimacy in this country is not distant, out-of-touch and unaccountable elites but, instead, the people. Unlike the ruling class, Reform does not believe that power runs horizontally, from one group of elites in Westminster to another group of elites in Davos to another in Brussels, but vertically, flowing from the hardworking, tax-paying people below up to those they elect to represent them.

This is why Reform demands a radical reconfiguration of how power is organised in this country and the institutions that shape it—the civil service, the BBC, etc.—all of which are tightly organised around the values an elite minority, at the expense of the forgotten majority. As we saw with Brexit, it is only the people, it is only popular sovereignty, that is capable of pushing back against this fanatical elite minority.

The Tories, as they’ve consistently shown, do not believe in these things while the Labour Party, led by a man who openly says he prefers Davos to Westminster and filled with MPs who refuse to slash welfare for foreigners so we can prioritise British pensioners and the poor, certainly does not believe these things. For much of the last half-century, by expanding the state, the Quangocracy, and taking enormous policy decisions, like mass immigration, out of the public square, pushing them beyond the reach of voters, the Uniparty has consistently conspired to send power and influence as far away from the people as possible. A pact not only weakens Reform politically and electorally; it also dramatically narrows the philosophical space that separates it from Labour and the Tories, leaving it indistinguishable from the Uniparty.

The only thing Reform should be pursuing right now is not a pact with the dying Tory party but positioning itself as a genuine, radical alternative —a populist, anti-establishment movement, anchored in the principles of national preference and popular sovereignty, which completely, unashamedly, and unequivocally rejects the old left-versus-right paradigm.

A movement which appeals not to the online fringe but to a much wider coalition that is comprised of millions of people who can both see that while Reform is not yet the finished product it still offers the best pathway to a different kind of politics in this country, the best route to actually saving this country.

A movement that spends just as much time appealing to disillusioned Labour, Liberal Democrat, Green, and apathetic voters as it spends appealing to ex-Tories. And a movement which is confident enough to believe that it can be so much more than a Tory tribute act, which is currently only 6-points adrift of what it needs in the national polls to win a parliamentary majority in its own right.

Reform’s only goal should be to smash the Uniparty apart, not save one half of it. As Nigel Farage declared when he returned as leader of Reform last year, the goal is to build a serious revolt. So reject a pact at every turn and give the people exactly this. So long as this anti-establishment movement steers clear of the establishment the people will flock to it —and in the process they will completely transform their country.

Join our Community