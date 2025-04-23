Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 78,000 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to the full archive, exclusive weekly posts, events, discounts, comments and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back against the broken status-quo. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

I would like to be completely honest with you about something.

I do not always enjoy writing this Substack.

Why? Because perhaps like you and millions of other people out there, I find many of the things that I end up writing about profoundly depressing.

The impact of mass uncontrolled immigration on our communities and country.

The endless violation of our borders, laws, and ways of life.

The way in which our leaders are imposing divisive, extreme and non-scientific dogma on our citizens, public institutions, and, even worse, our children.

The ongoing erosion of our free speech, free expression, and individual liberty, which has led to people being thrown in jail simply because they said or wrote something that does not align with the stifling groupthink.

And the general disregard and disdain with which the ruling elite view the hardworking, tax-paying, law-abiding, patriotic majority.

None of this is easy to write about because it involves a country, a way of life, a people, and a cultural inheritance that, like you, I really do care about —and love.

But the fact of the matter is if we don’t write about these issues then few others will, and if we don’t tell people the truth about what is really happening in their own country then they might never know the truth until it is too late.

Sure, there are lots of people out there raging against the machine, cultivating anger and outrage in the pursuit of clicks and online notoriety.

But you know what?

I do like to think there are very few people out there who can do what this community is doing —directly challenging the elite consensus in a credible, competent, and intellectually coherent way, presenting reliable and rigorous evidence that runs counter to this consensus, and making all this available to people in an accessible way.

Which is why the victories, when they arrive, really do matter.

There’s no point doing all this if we cannot demonstrate that we are making a real, tangible and meaningful difference out there in the real world, in the public square and in the realm of public policy.

And we are making a difference.

Just look at two things that happened in recent days.

Firstly, under the Labour government, the UK Home Office has just committed to releasing data and information on crimes committed by foreign nationals who are awaiting deportation —which is something we have campaigned on for some time.

As I said months ago, in the aftermath of the Southport atrocities, you cannot accuse ordinary people of “misinformation” or “disinformation” while simultaneously hiding information from them about how things like mass immigration are impacting on their society. It’s not fair. It’s not right. It’s deeply hypocritical.

Which is why, consistently, we have been highlighting information that has been gathered by non-governmental bodies through freedom of information requests and other studies, embarrassing the state and government departments along the way.

We’ve shown how much of this paints a deeply worrying picture, especially regarding the rape and sexual assault of women, and exposing the glaring failure and refusal of the state to give taxpayers the information they deserve and are indeed paying for.

And now, this week, with Labour MPs no doubt rattled by the rise of Reform and this wider campaign for data and transparency, the state has finally buckled, announcing it will share with the British people information on crimes that are committed by people awaiting deportation and who should not be in our country to begin with.

This has obviously sent many left-wing journalists, like James O’Brien, into some kind of nervous breakdown, revealing the glaring hypocrisy among this group of activists who masquerade as truth-seeking journalists.

For years, they have traced every political outcome they do not like in the West to “misinformation” and now they are spitting feathers because the state happens to be releasing information they think should best be kept under the carpet.

So, this week’s announcement is welcome but why stop there, I ask?

Because what the state should be releasing is ALL available data on arrest and conviction rates by nationality and immigration status and we will not stop campaigning for this until it is eventually released.

And what’s the second victory?

The Conservative Party has just announced it will be campaigning to end the use of the deeply dogmatic and Orwellian ‘non-crime hate incidents’ —which is again something we have been campaigning for over the last two years.

Consistently, again, we went against the grain, pointing out the many problems with these draconian measures and highlighting cases that fly in the face of our country’s long tradition of defending and promoting free speech and individual liberty.

It’s not just that these Soviet-style measures stifle free speech and free expression, with police knocking on doors because of a few hurty words online; it’s that, now, even the police, as we discovered last weekend, accept they have absolutely no idea whether these things work because they are not even bothering to analyse the data.

That’s right. It’s unbelievable!

In other words, ever since the Southport atrocities, Labour Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has announced she is ‘expanding’ the use of non-crime hate incidents and making it easier to record them despite not knowing if they work, despite not analysing the data, and completely disregarding the threat they pose to free speech.

It’s the very opposite of how you should develop sound policy.

So, personally, I’m delighted that the Tories, despite helping to mainstream these insidious measures, have finally come to their senses and are now echoing what we called for months ago —the abolition of non-crime hate incidents.

This makes the coalition stronger and means that in time, in the future, with some kind of change of government, we will eventually see the removal of these things.

And these are by no means our only victories.

As longer-term readers know, in recent months we also helped push back against the consensus by helping to design the Higher Education (Free Speech) Act, which is now law, is protecting free speech on campus, and just imposed an enormous £600,000 fine on woke bureaucrats at the University of Sussex for failing to safeguard free speech.

Our other demands for data and transparency have also been heard, while at the same time we are helping maintain pressure on the Labour government when it comes to calling for a national inquiry into the rape gangs and suggesting that Britain should deport dual national citizens who are convicted of rape gang activity —an idea that later found its way into the Reform party’s manifesto.

We’ve also consistently made the case against the extreme policy of uncontrolled mass immigration, which is now becoming the default view out there in the country.

As I pointed out last night, the British people have never before been as sceptical about mass immigration as they are today, reflecting how the things we write about are not reflecting the views of a fringe minority but those of the forgotten majority.

Clearly, these wider changes are not only happening because of this Substack; they reflect hard work by a broad coalition of politicians, writers, and campaigners.

But I have absolutely no doubt that this platform, this community, thanks to the people who support us, has played a major role in helping bring these changes about.

We are now one of the largest Substack communities in Europe and I know, for a fact, who is reading us, so I am pretty confident our arguments, evidence, polling, and more have all helped to bring about these changes.

And take a step back to look at the wider landscape, too.

From the recent UK Supreme Court judgement on the biological definition of a woman to the rollback of gender ideology, from the return of Donald Trump and his counter-revolution against radical woke ideology to how even Europe’s leaders are now starting to drift right on immigration and borders, largely in response to the ongoing rise of the people via national populist parties, common sense does indeed appear to be returning, albeit slowly.

The pendulum, I strongly believe, is now on the move and so however depressed we might feel on some days let’s keep reminding one another about the rays of light that are now piercing through the darkness … including ones we helped create.

Lastly, thanks as ever to those of you who are supporting us each month, whose support magnifies our voice across multiple platforms, is funding our small team, and making this work and impact possible. Because without you it would not be possible.

Onto the next victory …

Matt and the Team.

