Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to a community of 70,000 subscribers from 176 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to everything: the archive, Live with Matt each Friday, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and most of all know that you’re supporting independent writers who are challenging the broken status-quo and giving voice to the Forgotten Majority. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Support James' work

President Donald Trump has done it —again. He is well and truly on a roll, continuing to use his newfound powers to safeguard children and women.

Since he took office, Trump has passed three Executive Orders in this area.

The first, which I’ve written about, was entitled ‘Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism And Restoring Biological Truth To The Federal Government’.

It re-stated, without doubt, that there are only two sexes – male and female.

Trump quickly followed this up with a second Executive Order, entitled ‘Protecting Children From Chemical And Surgical Mutilation’.

This took the desperately needed step of recognising the irreversible harm—including infertility and mutilation—caused to children in the name of gender ideology.

It also distanced the US government from the highly influential activist group, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), as well as committing to defunding programmes that cause irreversible harm to children.

They say that good things come in threes and now Trump has also signed a third Executive Order entitled ‘Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports’.

This completes the package of measures that are designed to enshrine biological reality back into the foundations of the United States of America.

In truth, it is saddening that these measures are even required.

That the President of the USA needs to introduce measures to stop men from choosing to compete in women’s sports and gain huge unfair advantages tells us just how deep the ideological rot has set in.

So it came to be that, last week, there was a huge gathering of female athletes and their daughters in the White House, to watch with utter joy as Trump’s Executive Order became reality.

In his pre-signing speech, Trump announced that “the war on women’s sport is over”.

The photograph of Trump flanked by girls and women, watching in awe, as he signed the Executive Order, is truly something to behold. Personally, I felt emotional watching the scenes unfold from over here in the UK.

That the signing also coincided with National Girls and Women in Sports Day was particularly warming.

The man who has previously been labelled a ‘misogynist’ and ‘danger to society’, in one fell swoop, has given hope to women and girls for the first time in a long time.

For far too long, those in charge in both the USA and elsewhere, have put ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)’ above fairness and natural justice.

Worse still, the so-called ‘expert class’ have completely ignored science and turned a blind eye to the fact that the biological and physiological differences between men and women are immense.

On average, males are stronger, faster and larger than females. Crucially, there are inherent benefits that come from going through male puberty. These include significant advantages in height, muscle mass, hand size, lung capacity, upper-body strength and bone density.

These advantages are critical in the world of sports and athletics. Even the slimmest advantage can mean the difference between winning or losing – especially when operating within the tight margins of professional competition.

It was no surprise, therefore, to hear Trump state that, in the USA alone, “men claiming to be girls have stolen more than 3,500 victories and invaded more than 11,000 competitions designed for women.”

I have previously documented some of these grave injustices.

Take, for example, Austin Killips, a man who came first in the female category of a major cycling competition in North Carolina.

Killips won the North Carolina Belgian Waffle Ride with a time of 8 hours, 28 minutes and 7 seconds, finishing over four minutes ahead of second-placed Paige Onweller. In elite cycling, where margins are incredibly tight, a four-minute gap is huge.

Or what about Anne Andres, a male powerlifter who broke an unofficial world record during a women’s competition in Canada.

Andres, competing at the Western Powerlifting and Bench Press Championships, achieved a score of 597.5kg. This was more than 200kg greater than the second-placed competitor. In elite athletics, this type of margin would normally be considered impossible. That is, until you remember this is a man competing against women.

We witnessed the sheer injustice more strikingly than ever during the 2024 Paris Olympics, when Algerian male boxer, Imane Khelif, won the gold medal in the women's 66 kg (welterweight) boxing event.

This was very literally a man beating up women, though, bizarrely, the same liberal progressives who bleat on about misogyny and #MeToo had no issue with it.

In this regard, it was particularly heartening to hear Trump state that, when it comes to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, that: “My administration will not stand by and watch men beat and batter female athletes. We're not going to let it happen.”

To those looking to Trump 2 for policy ideas and things to follow, it’s worth nothing that his latest Executive Order does several crucial things:

It recognises the demeaning, unfair, and dangerous treatment of women and girls;

It rescinds all funds from educational programmes that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities;

It instructs the Secretary for Education to bring regulations and policy guidance into line by clarifying that women’s sports are reserved for women;

It calls for enforcement action against educational institutions that deny female students an equal opportunity to participate in sports and athletic events;

It instructs the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy to convene representatives of major athletic organisations and governing bodies to promote policies that are fair and safe, in the best interests of female athletes;

and it orders the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Homeland Security to review and adjust policies permitting admission to the United States of males seeking to participate in women’s sports.

Unsurprisingly, the response from legacy media, both home and abroad, was sneering.

The BBC ran a piece with a headline accusing Trump of ‘banning transgender women’ from sport. The use of the term ‘transgender women’, rather than ‘men’, is telling beyond belief.

Sky News, meanwhile, interviewed the Director of Federal Policy at Advocates for Trans Equality, who made the utterly spurious allegation that:

“We're basically taking those children and saying to them we don't think it's vital that you learn the same sets of skills that your peers develop. We are setting you aside, putting you apart, and saying you're different and it's okay for you to be set aside, treated differently, and bullied by your peers.”

This is utter nonsense that has no basis in reality.

Many of us are hoping that these measures will have a positive influence on governments around the world, particularly in the United Kingdom.

However, given the state of the current Labour government, whose front bench can be properly described as gender ideologues, I’m not holding out much hope.

It is true that some British sporting bodies have, in recent times, taken steps to protect women. This includes polices introduced by British Triathlon, Volleyball England and the Rugby Football Union.

But the sad truth is there is a complete lack of consistency across sports and athletics in the UK, at both a professional and amateur level. The Football Association (FA) continues to allow men to compete against women, as does the Lawn Tennis Association. Parkrun recently removed all speed records in order to mask the fact that they continue to allow men to compete in the female category.

The list goes on.

What we need, as Donald Trump has role-modelled, is a top-down, one-size-fits-all approach from the UK government, which comprehensively bans men from women’s sports and athletics, professional and amateur alike.

The sad irony is that Keir Starmer and his colleagues, who would describe themselves as ‘feminists’, are highly unlikely to bring about any meaningful change in this space, while it has fallen to the ‘misogynistic’ Donald Trump to do so.

They say that when America sneezes, the UK catches a cold. Whatever infection has taken hold in America, I pray that it arrives on the UK shores before too long.

Support James' work