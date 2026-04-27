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The latest attempted assassination of President Donald Trump has rightly caused shock, outrage, and disgust around the world. There should be no place at all for political violence and terrorism in Western democracies.

But does everybody believe this? Or are certain groups in politics more open than others to using violence, harassment, and intolerance to achieve their aims?

President Trump himself hinted at this in the aftermath of the latest attempted assassination, when he said: “I do think that the hate speech of the Democrats is much more so, is … very dangerous. I really think it’s very dangerous for the country”.

Amid a radicalised left - which now routinely accuses its political opponents of not merely holding different political views but of being ‘fascist’, ‘extremist’, ‘far-right’, or ‘threatening democracy’ - President Trump clearly views a part of today’s left as being dangerously open to using violence, aggression, and harassment.

Clearly, when Trump points the finger at the left, the usual columnists, gatekeepers, and activists within the left establishment will roll their eyes.

But what if he has a point? What if he is right? What if, actually, a big pile of evidence suggests there is a much bigger problem with political violence on the left than the right? Here’s what you’ll probably never hear on BBC Verify or CNN, including lots of studies and surveys that do suggest Trump has a point.

While political violence and hatred exist on both sides — and should always be condemned — a large and growing pile of evidence suggests that parts of the modern left are far more politically intolerant than their right-wing counterparts.

There was a hint of this in September, when it was reported that, for the first time in more than 30 years in America, left-wing domestic terrorist attacks now outnumber their right-wing counterparts.

This runs directly against the story we are told.

Routinely, we are told the main threat facing Western nations is not the far-left or even Islamists but the ‘far-right’ - fascists, authoritarians, misogynists, and so forth - while the left is presented as tolerant, compassionate, inclusive, empathetic.

But look at the evidence and a very different picture emerges.

In America, after the shocking assassination of Charlie Kirk, reliable surveys revealed a disturbing willingness among some people to rationalise political violence.

YouGov found that after Charlie Kirk’s murder more than one in five Americans refused to say it was unacceptable for a person to feel happy about the death of a public figure they oppose. And there were big differences beneath the surface.

Consistently, self-identified ‘liberal’ or left-wing Americans are far more likely than conservatives to defend feeling joy about the death of an opponent.

Shockingly, close to one in four people who describe themselves as ‘very liberal’ (or left-wing in a British context) say that feeling this way is ‘always or usually acceptable’.

Committed liberals and left-wingers, in other words, are four times more likely than conservatives to believe that celebrating the death of a political opponent is fine.

The same survey, last September, similarly found that liberals and left-wingers are far more likely than conservatives to believe that resorting to violence for political goals is justifiable - a view close to one in five left-wingers hold.

Nor was that the only piece of evidence …

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