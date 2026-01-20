Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
8h

Good grief, how much more delusional can people be? How can so many supposedly intelligent people be so caught up in their own self righteousness that they fail to see the mountain of evidence that’s piling up around them like a coal tip? These people are a disgrace and should never get anywhere near power again. It’s time their deluded bubble was well and truly burst.

Eye opening piece, thanks.

Reply
Share
15 replies by Matt Goodwin and others
Rosemary Birks's avatar
Rosemary Birks
8h

An excellent description of why Badenoch and her merry band of wets will be annihilated at the next election. They just don’t ’get it’ as their arrogance shines through their every thought and deed. They had their chance and they blew it completely and British citizens will never forgive and forget. They took a great country with culture, traditions, morals and they turned it into this hellhole.

Reply
Share
6 replies by Matt Goodwin and others
93 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Goodwin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture