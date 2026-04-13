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This newsletter was one of the first to warn about the ‘Boriswave’ - the decision taken by Boris Johnson and the Tories to flood Britain with more than four million low-wage, low-skill migrants from outside Europe.

It was a complete and utter betrayal. There is no other word for it.

Between 2021 and 2024, Johnson and the Tories - astonishingly - issued a staggering 3.8 million long term visas, resulting in gross immigration of 4.8 million and net immigration of 2.6 million.

Two aspects of this migration are even more shocking.

First, economically, just 17 per cent of the Boriswave migrants came as workers on work visas. Not even one in five.

And second, culturally, roughly 90 per cent came from outside Europe, meaning Britain went from a country with lots of migration from within European civilisation to one that now has lots of migration from outside it.

There was no democratic mandate for this policy. Nobody ever voted for it.

In fact, Boris Johnson and the Tories had themselves promised to do the very opposite by lowering immigration.

But instead they treated Britain and the British people with utter contempt, a shocking move that goes a long way to explaining their continuing decline.

What makes this even worse - as I pointed out in October - and explore in more detail in my new book, is just how reckless and damaging this was for Britain’s economy, health service, and social care system.

Contrary to bringing over the ‘best and the brightest’, Johnson and the Tories imported millions of people who have few skills, are often not even working at all, and have become an enormous net cost to the British people.

And now, thanks to a new report …

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