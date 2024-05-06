Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 30,600 subscribers in 151 countries each week. Become a paid supporter to access everything —the full archive, unique posts, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent, contrarian writers who are making a difference.

Support Matt's Work

In recent months, many people have assumed that Britain’s Labour Party and Keir Starmer are heading for a 1997-style landslide majority.

But is this really true?

Having now had a chance to fully dissect the very latest local, mayoral, and by-elections, alongside the national polls, I actually think this is misleading.

Here’s why.