I was delighted to join my good friend Winston Marshall of the Winston Marshall Show for an in-depth conversation on the dire state of Britain.

I really rate Winston not only because of his extensive knowledge of global affairs but because of how he turned an attempted cancellation into a serious quest to contribute to the global debate and pursue truth —no matter where this leads.

Like others, he uses new media —YouTube, Substack, etc—to circumvent legacy institutions and speak directly to millions of people, informing them about issues the ruling class would rather we avoid while helping set the stage for an alternative.

In our wide-ranging discussion, we talk about everything from the United Kingdom’s current Labour government and border crisis to the rise of Nigel Farage and Reform, as well as ongoing attempts to curtail free speech and free expression in Britain.

You can watch a short trailer here:

And you can watch the full one-and-a-half hour discussion here:

