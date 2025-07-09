Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 81,000 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to the full archive, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back. You can join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.
I was delighted to join my good friend Winston Marshall of the Winston Marshall Show for an in-depth conversation on the dire state of Britain.
I really rate Winston not only because of his extensive knowledge of global affairs but because of how he turned an attempted cancellation into a serious quest to contribute to the global debate and pursue truth —no matter where this leads.
Like others, he uses new media —YouTube, Substack, etc—to circumvent legacy institutions and speak directly to millions of people, informing them about issues the ruling class would rather we avoid while helping set the stage for an alternative.
In our wide-ranging discussion, we talk about everything from the United Kingdom’s current Labour government and border crisis to the rise of Nigel Farage and Reform, as well as ongoing attempts to curtail free speech and free expression in Britain.
You can watch a short trailer here:
And you can watch the full one-and-a-half hour discussion here:
More than ANY other group of people responsible for what's happening to the UK is the UK MARXIST MEDIA; BBC top of the list of course. This has been the case for years and their top technique is LYING BY OMISSION. Oh, and 'Climate Change' is the scare story No 1 red herring, it's pure nonsense. Go to the coast this weekend and look for those scary 'rising sea levels', if you find them, you've got it bad.
I look forward to watching 2 of my favourite political commentators.