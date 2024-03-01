Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 57,200 subscribers from 167 countries around the world and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then help us expand by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, Live with Matt every Friday, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back against the grain. Join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Help Us Grow

One big reason why Britain’s Conservative Party is in power is because it promised the British people it would lower overall immigration.

This is what Boris Johnson and the party said, in their manifesto at the last election. “There will be fewer lower skilled migrants and overall numbers will come down”.

But, as I’ve already detailed (here, here, and here), things did not exactly turn out that way. They turned out very differently.

Instead of lowering immigration, instead of reshaping Brexit Britain around a high-skill, high-wage and highly selective immigration policy, instead of attracting the ‘best of the best’, the Tories delivered something else entirely.

A low-skill, low-wage, and largely non-selective immigration policy which is taking more out of Britain’s economy than it is contributing.

The Tories, in short, lied. They lied to the country. They lied to their own voters. And they lied to the millions of people who took a punt on Brexit and then the party because they believed what their leaders were saying.

Now, based on new figures, released yesterday, we can see just how much they have misled the country, just how much they’ve doubled down on mass immigration —a policy which is not supported by the vast majority of British people.

Here are the latest, mind-boggling numbers in Britain’s evolving experiment with mass immigration. Here’s what is actually happening out there in the country. And here are some charts which really bring home just how quickly and radically Britain is now being transformed.