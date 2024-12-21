Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to 64,700 subscribers from 173 countries and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then become a paid supporter for the equivalent of buying us a pint a month and access all the benefits: the full archive, Live with Matt discussions every Friday, exclusive posts, events, the ability to leave comments, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back against the grain. Follow Matt on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

This is the first in an exclusive two-part series from the book, Making the Weather: Six Politicians Who Changed Modern Britain, by Professor Vernon Bogdanor, who has taught one or two prime ministers.

Making the Weather is the story of six postwar politicians, all of whom exerted an outsized influence on our political life —an influence greater than that of most prime ministers.

Vernon Bogdanor’s cast includes three figures from the political Left—Aneurin “Nye” Bevan, Roy Jenkins, and Tony Benn—and three from the Right—Enoch Powell, Keith Joseph, and … Nigel Farage.

Farage is currently, once again, riding high in the polls. His Reform party is polling 25%, he has exceptionally strong ties to President-elect Donald Trump and, for the first time in his career, it is not completely outside the realm of possibility that Farage will one day become a Cabinet Minister if not Prime Minister.

Which is why, today and tomorrow, we’re making Professor Bogdanor’s fascinating chapter on Nigel Farage —his life story, political career, and influence—fully available to our subscribers. What better time to read the full story, a story which concludes that, like him or loathe him, Nigel Farage will go down in the history books as among “the most influential politicians of the modern era”.