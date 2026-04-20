Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 94,000 subscribers from 183 countries. Inner Circle and Paid subscribers get access to every post, the State of Britain weekly live, the full archive, comments, and the knowledge they are supporting an independent platform that speaks up for the silent majority. You can join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook. We will always tell you truth.

I don’t know about you but in the last three months I’ve felt a little distance from our Substack community creeping in.

Inevitably, standing at a parliamentary by-election and then launching a bestselling book has kept our team very busy and disrupted our usual routine.

I thank you for your patience.

While all this work has been consistent with our plan to bring about change, to represent the views of the silent majority, and take on the failing establishment, it’s kept us on the road and a little distracted.

Which is why I’m writing with some news.

We’re making some changes to entrench this community at the centre of what we do.

Now that things are returning to normal, I want to create a more regular schedule for our writing and more original, unique content you simply won’t get anywhere else.

And I want you to know what is coming, what to expect, and what are the benefits of supporting our community from one week to the next.

What does that look like?

First, I want to create a consistent space where people who feel deeply concerned about the direction of Western societies and excluded from the national conversation can gather together every week to discuss what’s happening, what we might do about it, and build a stronger sense of community and belonging.

Starting this Friday, I’ll be hosting a weekly live briefing on the Substack App for our community - a place where we can speak openly and honestly about anything and everything we want to speak about. This is a space for us, nobody else.

We’ve run these Live discussions in the past, of course. And I think it’s fair to say, based on feedback, that everybody really enjoys them.

But they’ve never been consistent with a dedicated weekly slot and format.

Now, they will have just that.

A dedicated slot.

Every Friday, at 2pm, I’ll run The State of Britain on the Substack App.

This is the best slot we could agree on given our international audience and different timezones, the need to review the week, and for our work not to completely invade time with family and rest during evenings and weekends.

It will include 15-20 minutes of my thoughts — what I think was important in that week, a review of the latest evidence or data people might have missed, what legacy media is missing, and of course lots of original insight from my travels and campaigns — followed by a Q&A with you.

This means that every week we know we will have one contact point, one moment we can all look forward to - where our community is joining together.

This will be available to our Paid & Inner Circle subscribers, so if you’d like to join us then please make sure your subscription is up-to-date.

Get Everything

If you can make this slot, great; if you cannot, don’t worry.

Because immediately afterwards, each Friday, the recording will be sent out to our Paid and Inner Circle members so you can watch it at your own leisure.

In addition, I’ll still be writing our usual pieces each week.

But whereas previously you did not know when these pieces were arriving, and some weeks I slipped into writing every day (which, to be frank, was too much for you and for me!), from now onwards I’ll write on Mondays and Wednesdays, with more of this content paywalled for our Paid and Inner Circle members.

This means your inboxes won’t be overflowing with stuff and there is a much greater sense of rhythm and regularity with what we do.

So, the weekly agenda looks like this:

Monday: writing. Wednesday: writing. Friday: State of Britain.

Inner Circle members of course get additional benefits on top of this, including: a monthly call; access to a private Whatsapp channel where I share things I think are interesting; and the knowledge they are the absolute core members of our community who make it possible for us to maintain and expand our work and outreach.

They are the vanguard of our community, essentially.

I hope that clarifies things and gives you a sense of just how seriously I take this community of ours and want to keep it at the very forefront of what I am doing.

Thanks

Matt

p.s. I’ll stop talking about the book now!

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