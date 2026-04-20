Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Olwen Thomas's avatar
Olwen Thomas
11m

Having a regular time sounds great Matt, but I'm sure anyone that follows your social media posts will understand that you've been slightly busier than normal of late! Hope the book continues to be a success.

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The Martyr's avatar
The Martyr
15m

Absolutely fantastic news Matt. I, along with many of your loyal supporters, have really missed our weekly interaction with you and getting your thoughts on the topics of that week. Thank you.

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