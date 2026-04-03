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We are losing our country because of how its underlying foundations - a shared identity, a shared language, and a shared set of values - are rapidly crumbling.

That’s my argument in Suicide of a Nation, my new book that’s become one of the biggest-selling books in Britain.

Increasingly, with no unifying sense of who we are, and with a political class that is fuelling rather than fixing these problems, Britain feels more like a hotel than a home.

My critics, of course, disagree strongly.

They say there’s nothing to worry about. Multiculturalism is working just fine. Diversity is our strength.

But if this is true then I invite them to explain what I’m about to show you - maps that show how Britain is coming apart.

As I write in the book, while you’ll never hear about this in Westminster or on the BBC, the fact - from the latest census in 2021 - is that there are now 5.8 million people in Britain who refuse to share a UK, British, or English identity - up from 4.5 million a decade earlier. Nearly one in ten people in England now think this way.

They do not see themselves as a member of the UK, British, or English community but something else entirely, as holding what the census calls a ‘non-UK identity’.

There are only 44 copies of the Founder’s Edition left. Once they are gone they are gone. There will not be another print run. Those who have ordered one will receive one imminently - there have been delays with Royal Mail and signing. Get one here.

The picture is even more dramatic in particular areas, where thanks to the disastrous policy of mass immigration, there are many large enclaves in the country that are filled with people who refuse to embrace our national identity.

Some people might not think this is worrying. They’ll shrug their shoulders.

But I do think it’s worrying. Because a nation without a strong, unifying sense of identity will eventually cease to be a nation.

You can see what is happening in the map below, with the dark clusters signifying areas of the country where there are now lots of people who reject our identity.

And remember: this map is based on the 2021 census and so does not include the post-2021 ‘Boriswave’ which brought a further 4 million migrants from mainly outside Europe - with entirely different cultures and identities - into Britain. So the number of people who do not embrace our identity is almost certainly even higher.

Now look at how this plays out in specific areas, which really give you a sense of just how rapidly our country is fragmenting. I’ve deliberately avoided London, because I want to show you how this trend is cascading out into many other areas.

Look at Leicester, for example, which I talk about in the book. When it comes to immigration and multiculturalism, Leicester used to be held up as a success story, as the one place that ‘got it right’.

But very few analysts would say that today. Aside from witnessing communal violence, there are today close to one in four people in Leicester who prefer to align themselves with a ‘non-UK identity’ over a UK, British, or English identity. Nearly one-quarter of the entire city.

In some local neighbourhoods it’s much higher, such as Belgrave South (46 per cent), or Spinney Hill Road (46 per cent), with the darker shades of purple showing you the concentrations of people who would rather identify as ‘non-UK’.

If Leicester is such a success story then can anybody in the ruling class tell me why in some neighbourhoods close to half of all people refuse to adopt our national identity?

Or look at the northern town of Oldham, the first town to be chosen as a site of interest by the national inquiry into the Pakistani Muslim grooming gangs.

On the surface, Oldham doesn’t look as bad as other areas, with only 9 per cent of people across the authority preferring to align themselves with a ‘non-UK identity’.

But zoom in closer and you’ll find extraordinary levels of segregation.

In parts of Salem, Oldham, as well as the northern part of the authority, roughly 40 per cent of people refuse a UK, British, or English identity.

Completely different outlooks are often only separated by a few metres. On one side of Huddersfield Road, for example, fewer than one in ten people identify with a non-UK identity; but on the other, marked in the map below, close to three in five do.

This is not normal. It is the very opposite of integration.

It’s been 25 years since the policy expert Ted Cantle, who was writing after serious riots erupted in the town, warned publicly that people in Oldham were living ‘parallel lives’. Look at the very latest data and it appears they still are.

Or look at Rotherham, which is another hotspot for the grooming gangs.

Once again, across Rotherham as a whole, only about one in twenty people align with a ‘non-UK identity’. But once you take a closer look it’s not hard to find areas where very large numbers of people are refusing to embrace our national identity.

Such as neighbourhoods in the northeast of the authority where as many as 46 per cent of all people choose a ‘non-UK identity’, or in Masbrough, in eastern Rotherham, where more than 40 per cent think this way.

Once again, we see extremely high levels of segregation in a town where it is estimated at least 1,400 mainly white, working-class, non-Muslim British girls were sexually assaulted and trafficked across the country.

Will the national inquiry into the grooming gangs ask this deeper question, namely why so many people in northern towns like this refuse to identify with us? Will BBC Verify ever ask this question? Will my critics ever engage seriously with it?

Or look, lastly, at a town such as Derby, where this week a man from India decided to run over seven random members of the public with his car.

In Derby, too, like countless other towns, there are now very large numbers of people who simply do not want to share or embrace our identity.

While more than one in ten people across Derby feel this way, the numbers soar in particular neighbourhoods — between 40 and 46 per cent in the southern Pear Tree area, similar figures in New Normanton, and 54 per cent in parts of central Derby.

I could show you many, many more places like these, where large numbers of people choose not to identify with who we are.

What these maps show - and what I explore in more detail in the book - is not just a minor trend or passing phase but something much deeper and more fundamental:

The erosion of bonds that make a nation possible and sustainable.

A country is not just an economy, a set of institutions, or a few legal documents - it is a community with a shared story, collective memory, and common identity.

It is this deeper sense of belonging that binds strangers together into something larger and which makes them willing to support things like the welfare state.

But when that begins to weaken - when large and rising numbers of people no longer see themselves as part of that story - then the foundations begin to crumble.

This is what is now happening in Britain, as reflected on those maps above.

Public trust and confidence is declining. Our sense of belonging is weakening. And politics, in turn, is becoming more volatile, unstable, and more tribal.

This is why it matters.

Because if we continue down this path—ignoring the scale of the change, dismissing people’s concerns, and refusing to have an honest conversation—then we will not just leave millions of ordinary people feeling angry, resentful, and disillusioned.

But we will watch, in real time, the unravelling of the very thing that made our country a nation to begin with.

Our identity.

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