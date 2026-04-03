Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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The Martyr's avatar
The Martyr
3d

We must get rid of our left wing government whenever the next election comes. The only party with a chance of winning who have the guts to turn this around is Reform. We have to support them if we want a chance of getting our country back.

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Colin Martin's avatar
Colin Martin
3d

The Enemy Within. What we have here is Britain's equivalent of the Quisling or Petain governments of Norway and France of WWII, which were traitorous administrations that enslaved their own populations. Our governments from Heath onwards (with the exception of Thatcher) have been anti-British, whose core purpose and aim has been to destroy the British state and subjugate it to rule from Brussels. A memo from the Heath Govenment stated of our entry into the Common Market: 'of course this will mean the end of British sovereignty, but by the time the public find out, it will be too late to do anything about it'. This simple statement shows the evil intent at the heart of the British Establishment; remember it and vote Reform.

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