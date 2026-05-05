Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
4hEdited

Fantastic piece Matt. Far more people need to be woken up to what the Green Party has become with Zack Polanski as the epitome of the useful idiot. But in a way, the Greens are a symbol of what is happening across the West. Islamic radicals are infiltrating every institution, organisation and centre of power. It’s a pattern that has repeated itself in many other countries ever since the Muslim Brotherhood was formed in order to raise money to build mosques everywhere and radicalise new generations by more subtle methods of jihad. It’s not just Jews who have to fear what is happening, it’s women and children, it’s all of us. Perhaps the Greens are doing some good in the sense that they might wake up a few more people to the threats. Let’s hope so.

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Jillian Stirling's avatar
Jillian Stirling
3h

Very good. It seems the greens everywhere even in Australia care more about murderous Arabs that they do about their country and they long ago stopped caring about the environment. Christians will be next.

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