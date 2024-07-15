Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 38,000 subscribers across 151 countries, and thousands of paid supporters who make our work possible. Like our stuff? Then help us by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can also join our community on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter/X.

Cover of Time Magazine, August 2024

In the end, a gust of wind saved Donald Trump’s life. And in the aftermath, countless questions emerged. Why did the Secret Service fail to stop a man with a rifle climbing onto a roof only a few hundred feet away and shooting at the former President? Why did police fail to do anything, even when members of the public told them there was a man with a gun? Why were Trump’s opponents trying to have his Secret Service detail removed? And why was a presidential nominee, in the middle of a polarising, heated race for the White House, left so vulnerable?

What we do know is that the sniper had a clear shot at Trump and - if not for that errant gust of wind - might have ended the life of the 45th President of the USA. Thankfully, in the end, the would-be assassin only grazed Trump. And now the image that resulted —of a defiant Trump, fist raised, surrounded by a huddle of bodyguards with blood tricking down one side of his head, mouthing “fight”— is not only an iconic one of the 2024 presidential election campaign but American history, too.

What we also know is that this shocking event is about much more than the shooter and the bullet. The race for the White House, which in recent weeks has seen Donald Trump pull comfortably ahead in the polls, was already turning deadly. On a private phone call with donors last week, Joe Biden reportedly said, “It’s time to put Trump in a bullseye". Only two weeks ago he described Trump as “a genuine threat to this nation”. And these were only the latest in a long series of quasi-violent threats that came from the ‘liberal’ left of American politics, not the right.

There was Robert de Niro saying he’d like to punch Trump “in the face”. There was comedienne Kathy Griffin who posed with a graphic model of Trump’s severed head. There was Mickey Rourke who said he’d hit Trump with a “left hook from hell”. On and on it goes. Anthony Bourdain, Snoop Dogg, George Lopez, Pearl Jam, Madonna, Johnny Depp, Rosie O’Donnell. These are just some of the many left-leaning celebrities who have threatened or wished violence upon Trump.

And it isn’t just celebrities. A not insignificant part of the media class, too, has also been happy to encourage violence or downplay it when this violence has been directed toward politicians on the right, who this activist journalist class very clearly see as their enemy. We saw this, in Europe, after the attempted assassination of conservative Robert Fico in Slovakia, when a significant chunk of the media essentially implied that Fico deserved to be shot because he held right-wing views.

In America, when judges ruled that US Presidents had immunity for acts in office, The Huffington Post ran it under the headline “Supreme Court Gives Joe Biden The Legal OK To Assassinate Donald Trump”. Just this month, The New Republic depicted Trump as Hitler on their front cover, saying he is “close enough” to a fascist and “we’d better fight”. Even the newspaper owned by Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, joined in, with the Washington Post saying you should compare Trump to Hitler.

We all know the hypotheticals about whether it would be right to go back in time to kill baby Hitler. But this is exactly the problem —if, as much of the left would have liked you to believe for the last eight years, that Trump is a modern-day Hitler, then any and all means are justified in order to stop him. Including assassination.

At least some American liberals are honest enough to say this. One account got 54,000 likes on X / Twitter at the beginning of this month for saying “there’s got to be at least one white guy willing to throw his life away to commit the act that will save this country from the impending fascist takeover”. And even after the attempted assassination of Trump, some still don’t see the problem.

Destiny, aka Steven Kenneth Bonnell II, is one of the biggest streamers online, with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. After hearing that the assassin’s bullets which missed Trump had hit and killed Corey Comperatore - a fireman, husband and father - in the crowd, he tweeted that, “A person in a crowd cheering for and supporting a traitor to this country caught a stray? I’m so sad, please.” So, even being in the crowd at a Trump rally is enough to justify your death sentence to some on the left now?

It’s usually at this point that people shrug their shoulders, point to the intensifying levels of polarisation in American politics, and mumble something about American exceptionalism. But we shouldn’t get smug in Britain because the same mind virus that has been infecting the left in America is already visible over here. It has taken hold of a political left that’s been radicalising for the last decade, mainly in response to things like Brexit and Trump in 2016, which shocked their system and triggered a wave of catastrophising about the supposed end of democracy. Amid this, some went further, implicitly giving a free pass to violence and murder when it has been directed toward politicians on the right, who people on the left simply view as evil.

“[T]he world is a much scarier, sharper and more fragile place because that bullet missed”, was how British journalist Ben Smoke responded to the assassination attempt. Thirty-five minutes later, he posted pictures of Trump after the assassination attempt and leader of Reform, Nigel Farage, after a plane crash nearly killed him in 2010, with the caption “missed opportunities”.

You probably haven’t heard of Ben Smoke, or of HUCK magazine, which employs him. But they aren’t out of the mainstream. In the last two months, they’ve published articles by the communications director of the charity Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants, an activist from Green New Deal Rising, and a piece by Labour MP Zarah Sultana. And this sort of bloodthirsty left-wing intolerance isn’t hiding in the shadows. It’s right there, visible amidst current Labour MPs.

You only have to think of the way left-wingers have supported or made excuses for the violent actions of groups such as Just Stop Oil, Palestine Action, the Gaza protests, or actively downplayed the motivation that pushed radical Islamist Ali Harbi Ali to murder Conservative MP Sir David Amess.

You also find it in supposedly ‘centrist’ commentators like BBC presenter David Aaronovitch, who suggested Joe Biden “hurry up and have Trump murdered”. Aaronovitch now claims this was satire, though very few people think it was. And ask yourself this. If a right-wing commentator who worked for the BBC had openly pondered assassinating a Democrat presidential nominee, who was subsequently shot, would that right-wing commentator still be working at the BBC, like Aaronovitch is?

But most extraordinarily of all, you find this virus of left-wing intolerance in our new Labour government. Despite Keir Starmer having just visited President Biden, a cursory scan of Starmer’s X / Twitter account and those of the Shadow Cabinet reveals a remarkable collection of tweets attacking Trump —even when he was president.

Keir Starmer described the “tactics of Donald Trump” as “divisive and undemocratic”. He said Trump was in a “battle” against human rights. And that being endorsed by Trump was enough to show that Boris Johnson wasn’t fit to be Prime Minister.

What about our new Foreign Secretary, David Lammy? Surely he would be more diplomatic. It is his job after all. But in fact he wrote, “Trump is a far right extremist. He supports Neo Nazis, KKK and other racists. We need to call him for what he is.” And when Trump complained he was being treated badly, Lammy’s response was: “4 US Presidents have been assassinated snowflake”. Yesterday nearly made it 5.

Wes Streeting? The new face of Labour moderation? He called Trump “an odious, sad, little man” as well as being “a horrible, horrible man”. He called for Trump’s visit to the Queen to be cancelled, tweeted that he wanted to join an anti-Trump march in London, said Trump was “not a friend”, and was part of the “far right” rising around the world —a term that is routinely used by the left to stigmatise conservatives.

Lisa Nandy? The Labour MP who just declared an end to the culture wars? She signed a petition, organised by counter-extremism group Hope Not Hate, calling Trump a “racist President”. Hope Not Hate is at least partly taxpayer-funded and has very close links to the Labour Party although, interestingly, never seems to seriously investigate left-wing extremists. Angela Rayner? She said the “violence that Trump has unleashed is terrifying” and Republicans supporting him “have blood on their hands”.

All the commentators who have welcomed the new Labour government as heralding a return of the grown ups, in other words, should reflect on the fact that, as far as I can tell, none of these Labour politicians thought it might be a good idea to delete the intemperate comments they made about the man who come November might well be the leader of our most important ally. Nor has there been, so far at least, no serious reflection either on how this litany of insults and scaremongering the political left has indulged in over the last eight years, both in America and here in Britain, contributed to a febrile climate in which bullets as well as words now fly.

And nor have I seen any serious discussion in the left-leaning legacy media about why, amid these horrific acts of violence, many media outlets and journalists push such a visibly biased response. Do they not understand we can all see this? Do they not see how much they are eroding public trust in their own industry? Do they not grasp this is why so many voters are now abandoning legacy media for a new media ecosystem? Instead, round and round they go, inviting the same small number of left-leaning people onto their podcasts and shows, radicalising and catastrophising about the state of the world, without ever having their own views challenged in any serious way.

In his comments to America, last night, President Joe Biden was right to urge the American people to come together, unite and ‘cool down’. But what is crystal clear to me, at least, is that this now applies as much to the political left as the political right, which spent much of the last decade working overtime to convince people that we are on the verge of entering a modern-day Nazi dictatorship and witnessing the death of democracy when, in fact, we might just be on the verge of watching the American people elect a conservative politician the left don’t like. It is certainly on all of us to cool things down but this now applies as much to the left as the right. And so perhaps, here in Britain, those Labour MPs and BBC journalists could begin by holding their hands up, too, and apologising for having also contributed to this dangerous, febrile climate. That would be a good start.

