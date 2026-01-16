Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 91,700 subscribers from 183 countries. Inner Circle and Paid subscribers get access to all posts, the entire archive, events, comments, and help us spread our message. You can join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook. We will always tell you the truth.

Toby Melville/Reuters

It has been a truly seismic few days in British politics. A series of major Tory defections to Nigel Farage and Reform have triggered considerable debate, excitement, concern, and intrigue.

In this post, I share my thoughts for our Inner Circle and paying subscribers who ultimately make our work possible.