Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Colin Martin's avatar
Colin Martin
1h

In my opinion, Starmer, by his actions when he visited Southport to lay a wreath, showed his complete contempt for British people; he demonstrated, by his actions, that whatever occurs, nothing will allow the Elite to deviate from the path that they have chosen for us. Again, in my opinion, the riots that followed were a direct result of the obfuscation on the part of the authorities, and of Starmer's utter refusal to engage with the public and to join in their disgust at what had happened. He should have made a speech showing his sadness and empathy with the people, but instead his reaction was to lay a wreath, ignore the mourners, and scuttle off back to London, where he fanned the flames by calling rioters far-Right thugs and promising millions of pounds to protect mosques. I sometimes think that Starmer is a robot, programmed to trot out the party line in a dull, emotionless voice; the sooner we are rid of the awful creature, the better.

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Lesley Snell's avatar
Lesley Snell
1h

So spot on with this piece Matt. I am burning with rage over the whole lot of it. British children and young people being sacrificed on the altar of woke and liberalism daily .

Piece in the Express today saying Asian youngsters being offered two grades lower than British white children, not murder or rape but it’s all on the same spectrum . I want it all swept away and a return to justice and sanity .

On a brighter note a cleaner started at my house today and commented after dusting your book that she had it on order. Completely on the same page. Hope the silent majority come out and vote Reform to save us all

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