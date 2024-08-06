Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 41,000 subscribers across 160 countries, and thousands of paying supporters who make our work possible. Like our stuff? Then help us by becoming a paying supporter and access everything —the full archive, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can also join our community on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter/X.

Join Us

The British people need to feel safe in their own country. And we need to do this by pressuring our leaders to do whatever is necessary to regain control of our broken borders, dramatically lower the pace of immigration, and reassert law and order.

The carnage and chaos unfolding before our eyes is not just about “misinformation”, “disinformation”, social media, or “far-right thuggery”. It is about an elite consensus in this country, presided over by Left and Right, visibly breaking down before our eyes.

This is what I’ve been using my platform —a platform some of you helped me build— to say in the national debate. One such clip, the one above, has gone viral, watched by hundreds of thousands of people across Twitter/X and YouTube, while a previous clip has now been watched by more than 1,000,000 people on TikTok.

But this influence and impact, this giving a voice to millions of people who feel shut out from the debate, comes at a cost. Over the last 48 hours, I have faced a concerted campaign of hostility by prominent commentators who helped deliver the failed policies that got us into this mess —so-called “conservatives” like Tim Montgomerie, Gavin Barwell, among countless others on the “liberal” left, like David Aaronovitch— for calling out past failures and demanding a radical change of direction.

What this reflects, as I said last night, is a concerted campaign by members of the elite class to try and silence and stigmatise alternative voices that want to overturn the broken status-quo in this country, that want to reassert the primacy of keeping the British people, British families, British children, safe in their own country.

I will simply never stop saying this. And I will never be bullied into silence.

Which is why I am writing to you.

If you value this work, if you value this platform, if you would like to help my young team continue to spread my message, if you would like to keep up pressure, if you would like to keep the voice of ordinary people who refuse to go along with this broken consensus as prominent as possible in the debate, then support us.

Support Us

Help us talk directly to hundreds of thousands, if not millions of people. Help us remind Keir Starmer, Yvette Cooper, and the Labour government what people really think about these issues. Help us push back against all those in the elite class who have got so many things wrong over recent decades. Help this platform become so enormous that it simply cannot be ignored.

And help us set out a credible, compelling alternative to the elite consensus which includes things like taking on mass uncontrolled immigration, our broken borders, woke ideology, and reasserting the principle of national preference —of saying that our message begins and ends with prioritising the interests of the British people.

In less than two years, we have built a credible and impactful platform that is growing quickly and having a major impact. Imagine what we could build with serious support.

If you would like to support us, our 30% discount off subscriptions ends tonight and, as always, we have an additional discount for our country’s pensioners, students, veterans and emergency workers who should just drop me an e-mail direct.

Thank you. Matt

Support Us

Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 41,000 subscribers across 160 countries, and thousands of paid supporters who make our work possible. Like our stuff? Then help us by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can also join our community on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter/X.