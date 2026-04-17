Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 94,000 subscribers from 183 countries. Inner Circle and Paid subscribers get access to every post, the archive, live chats, events, comments, and help us spread our message. You can join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook. We will always tell you the truth.

British politics is being radically and perhaps permanently reshaped.

That’s the message from a flurry of major surveys and forecasts that have been released ahead of the local elections on May 7th, and which all point strongly to the conclusion that - with Keir Starmer’s premiership now teetering on the verge of collapse - we really are on the cusp of some truly historic change in British politics.

Here’s my breakdown for our Inner Circle and Paid Subscribers, including an overview of the key shifts, data, trends, and expectations ahead of the local elections.